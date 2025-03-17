Teams will be whittled down through a small preliminary and two regular rounds, before the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship Games go ahead.

UConn Huskies won their sixth title in the men's 2024 Championship Game with a victory over the Purdue Boilermakers.

In the women's tournament, the South Carolina Gamecocks secured their third title against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch March Madness 2025.

When is March Madness 2025?

March Madness 2025 begins on Tuesday 18th March 2025.

The tournament will run until Monday 7th April 2025, with the men's Championship Game taking place on that day.

Games will take place from approximately 4pm UK time running through into the early hours of the morning. As the rounds progress, there will be fewer games, starting at later times.

How to watch March Madness 2025 on TV and live stream

You can watch March Madness 2025 live on Sky Sports+.

Every game from the entire men's tournament will be shown live on Sky, either on the Sky Sports+ front channel or individual Sky Sports+ streaming channels.

There will be 26 women's games shown throughout the tournament, including every game from the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship Game rounds.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

March Madness 2025 schedule

Men's

First Four: 18th-19th March

First Round: 20th-21st March

Second Round: 22nd-23rd March

Sweet 16: 27th-28th March

Elite Eight: 29th-30th March

Final Four: 5th April

Championship Game: 7th April

Women's

First Four: 19th-20th March

First Round: 21st-22nd March

Second Round: 23rd-24th March

Sweet 16: 28th-29th March

Elite Eight: 30th-31st March

Final Four: 4th April

Championship Game: 6th April

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.