"I hounded ITV to put this [fight] on and while it's just a one-off at the moment I hope that the reaction to this fight will persuade them to come back for more," he says.

Boxing is predominantly a pay-TV spectacle: when George Groves fought Carl Froch last year, 900,000 people paid to watch it on TV. McGuigan's era-defining bout in June 1985 meanwhile was watched by 18 million on BBC1.

McGuigan admits that Sky have done a "phenomenal job" with their boxing coverage, "but we know with this we'll be going to millions of viewers rather than hundreds of thousands."

"Unless terrestrial TV fights back they are going to lose everything," McGuigan says. "The BBC will be down to just athletics."

Sky and BT Sport's new Premier League deal was worth a record £5.1 billion, while tournament such as rugby union's Six Nations are said to be open to a new deal with a pay TV broadcaster.

