The debut season will include four Slams – Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles – and though there are some big names missing, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the $12.6m prize fund has ensured it will not be short on star power.

Among Friday's competitors will be a host of British talent, such as sprinter Zharnel Hughes, looking to test themselves at the highest level.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to the athletics schedule today at the Grand Slam Track 2025.

Grand Slam Track 2025 schedule today

All UK time. Subject to change.

Friday 4th April

11:42pm - Women’s 200m (Long sprints)

11:54pm - Men’s 400m (Long sprints)

12:04am - Women’s 3000m (Long distance)

12:22am - Women’s 800m (Short distance)

12:34am - Men’s 400m Hurdles (Long hurdles)

12:46am - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long hurdles)

12:56am - Men’s 5000m (Long distance)

1:21am - Men’s 100m (Short sprints)

Saturday 5th April

11:42pm - Men’s 110m hurdles (Short hurdles)

11:56pm - Men’s 200m (Long sprints)

12:10am - Women’s 1500m (Short distance)

12:25am - Women’s 100m hurdles (Short hurdles)

12:38am - Women’s 100m (Short sprints)

12:52am - Men’s 1500m (Short distance)

1:07am - Men’s 200m (Short sprints)

1:21am - Women’s 400m (Long sprints)

Sunday 6th April

8:42pm - Women’s 100m hurdles (Short hurdles)

8:54pm - Men’s 400m (Long hurdles)

9:04pm - Women’s 5000m (Long distance)

9:29pm - Men’s 100m (Short hurdles)

9:39pm - Men’s 800m (Short distance)

9:49pm - Men’s 3000m (Long distance)

10:08pm - Women’s 200m (Short sprints)

10:21pm - Women’s 400m hurdles (Long hurdles)

Grand Slam Track 2025 TV schedule on TNT Sports

Friday 4th April

Saturday 5th April

Sunday 6th April

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.