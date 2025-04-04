Grand Slam Track 2025 schedule: Events on today (Friday 4th April)
Check out the Grand Slam Track 2025 schedule for today and the week ahead.
The National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, will be the centre of the athletics world this weekend as Grand Slam Track explodes into life.
Dozens of the world's fastest athletes, representing more than 20 nations and boasting plenty of Olympic medals, are set to compete at the new professional track league's opener.
The debut season will include four Slams – Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles – and though there are some big names missing, including Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the $12.6m prize fund has ensured it will not be short on star power.
Among Friday's competitors will be a host of British talent, such as sprinter Zharnel Hughes, looking to test themselves at the highest level.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to the athletics schedule today at the Grand Slam Track 2025.
Grand Slam Track 2025 schedule today
All UK time. Subject to change.
Friday 4th April
- 11:42pm - Women’s 200m (Long sprints)
- 11:54pm - Men’s 400m (Long sprints)
- 12:04am - Women’s 3000m (Long distance)
- 12:22am - Women’s 800m (Short distance)
- 12:34am - Men’s 400m Hurdles (Long hurdles)
- 12:46am - Women’s 400m Hurdles (Long hurdles)
- 12:56am - Men’s 5000m (Long distance)
- 1:21am - Men’s 100m (Short sprints)
Saturday 5th April
- 11:42pm - Men’s 110m hurdles (Short hurdles)
- 11:56pm - Men’s 200m (Long sprints)
- 12:10am - Women’s 1500m (Short distance)
- 12:25am - Women’s 100m hurdles (Short hurdles)
- 12:38am - Women’s 100m (Short sprints)
- 12:52am - Men’s 1500m (Short distance)
- 1:07am - Men’s 200m (Short sprints)
- 1:21am - Women’s 400m (Long sprints)
Sunday 6th April
- 8:42pm - Women’s 100m hurdles (Short hurdles)
- 8:54pm - Men’s 400m (Long hurdles)
- 9:04pm - Women’s 5000m (Long distance)
- 9:29pm - Men’s 100m (Short hurdles)
- 9:39pm - Men’s 800m (Short distance)
- 9:49pm - Men’s 3000m (Long distance)
- 10:08pm - Women’s 200m (Short sprints)
- 10:21pm - Women’s 400m hurdles (Long hurdles)
Grand Slam Track 2025 TV schedule on TNT Sports
Friday 4th April
- 11:30pm to 1:30am – TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Saturday 5th April
- 11:30pm to 1:30am – TNT Sports 3, discovery+
Sunday 6th April
- 8:30pm to 10:30pm – TNT Sports 3, discovery+
