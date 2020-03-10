But who is in the running to be killed off? Here's RadioTimes.com's picks and theories...

Paige Smith (Olympia Valance)

Our beloved Paige could be about to bite the dust and it’s all because of her soon-to-be husband Mark Brennan. He has a history of finding his lovers dead, but is the curse about to strike again?

Gary Canning (Damien Richardson)

When he finds out what’s gone on with Harlow on the island, Gary immediately makes his way there to rescue them. However, he’s due to run in with Finn who will no doubt make every attempt to stop him. Is this Gary’s end?

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland)

Keen on making thing official with Harlow, Hendrix will of course be on the island getaway. Things go well with his love interest initially, but by the end of the week, Harlow is in that mineshaft with Bea. Surely Hendrix will want to prove his love to Harlow by being her knight in shining armour – but will that actually get him killed?

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly)

Chloe has sort of been side-lined recently, with the character not majorly involved in any big developments. She’s dependable and reliable, but does that spell disaster when she heads to Pierce’s island?

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson)

She’s a fiery one but will her tongue get her in trouble? Roxy will also be on the island and without a doubt she could cause a bit of a stir if she were to find out about Finn’s evil ways. He would certainly have to shut her up somehow, but will she die?

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan)

He’s been on the warpath since finding out his dad will marry Prue Wallace, but Gary Canning’s boy Kyle is certainly not one to mess with. We wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a big showdown with Finn on the island, but who would come out on top?

Finn Kelly (Rob Mills)

Money surely has to be on Finn getting killed off in the Neighbours' special. Ever since he stepped foot in Erinsborough, he's caused havoc, and now his memory's slowly coming back, he looks set to return to his villainous ways. Surely someone has to bring an end to the irredeemable? And with the drama seemingly centred around him and his plan for "revenge" on Pierce's island, surely he can't be allowed to get away with much more... or can he?

Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta)

The storylines over the past couple of weeks involving Elly have come closer and closer to Finn's. They have been will-they-won't-they for the past couple of weeks, but when a kiss ignites his memory, can Elly deal with the guilt? Will she end up being the object of Finn's deadly desires? Or could she be killed in the crossfire on the holiday from hell? We know actress Anasta is set to leave Neighbours in 2020, but is it for good?

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney)

We were devastated when first-look pictures emerged showing Toadie washed up with a nasty cut on his face ahead of the 35th anniversary. He’s without a doubt in a bad way, but will this be the end of our beloved resident? Surely not…

Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards)

He may have his own island, but that doesn't mean Pierce is safe from troublesome Finn. While it's not yet confirmed whether or not he will be on the glamping trip, we can make an assumption he will be. But will he find himself killed in the deadly disaster?

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher)

Now, come on, it wouldn't be a big birthday without a big shock, and killing off beloved Dr Karl certainly would be. He's been heavily involved with getting Finn back on the straight and narrow, but will he find himself killed by his kindness?

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne)

In a similar way to Karl, Susan has been instrumental in getting Finn well again. Pre-amnesia, the pair were at loggerheads with Finn consistently trying to tear her down as they clashed over their teaching differences. As his memory comes back to haunt him, will he be reminded of their fighting and take out his anger on Susan, too?

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan)

Cast your minds back to Finn's glory days of villainy, when he was grooming young school girl, Xanthe. He had a particular fascination with her, and she of him, leading to some incredibly creepy scenes and cause for concern all round. Young Harlow has only just joined Neighbours, but my, doesn't she look like Xanthe? With Finn's memories coming back to haunt him, will he remember her and place his affections on Harlow?

Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson)

Poor Bea has had a tough time of it, having eventually won over Finn Kelly but it seems their love won’t last. In the 35th anniversary, we know she will be on the island, and somehow Finn will put her in a mineshaft – not exactly true romance, we’d say. However, when all comes to all, would Finn really kill his girlfriend? Don’t put it past him…

