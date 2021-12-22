6 Neighbours spoilers: Paul saves Terese and Amy’s daughter arrives

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) is about to fall to her death after her rooftop showdown as Neighbours returns after its Christmas break, can anyone save her?

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) spies an opportunity to get his own way, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is after information, and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is reunited with her estranged daughter.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 3rd – 7th January 2022.

Terese saved by Paul

Neighbours delivered a cracking, and literal, cliffhanger before its festive break from the schedules which saw an intoxicated Terese dangling off the Lassiters roof. When the show returns we pick up right where we left off, and at the 11th hour a knight in shining armour arrives in the unlikely form of Paul.

Terese is grateful to be alive but miffed the Robinson rogue, of all people, was the one to come to her aid, knowing he’ll probably use this as a way to get back into her good books. Realising how fragile she is, Terese’s family close ranks and vow to keep an eye on her – and one particular relative is ready with some tender loving care…

Glen makes his move

Never mind Paul turning Terese’s vulnerability to his advantage, Glen is the one you need to watch. The bitter black sheep of the Robinson brood gets increasingly protective over his sister-in-law, and when he stops her sliding off the wagon again in a moment of weakness their bond intensifies.

Harlow isn’t having a bar of her uncle’s magnanimous act and reckons he’s up to no good, so she grabs her Lassiters master key and raids his hotel room looking for info. Will she find Terese’s wedding ring that he secretly stole stashed in the safe?

What’s really up with Harlow?

Talking of Harlow, she’s getting harder by the day – what happened to that bookish, goody-goody schoolgirl with the sharpest moral compass this side of Eden Hills? Discovering she was secretly visiting her psycho dad Robert in prison has her loved ones worried she’s taking after her killer parent, and more evidence points to that possibility.

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is unnerved at Harlow’s reaction to Terese almost falling to her death, as she displays as little sympathy for her step-gran as she did towards Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) when he got cancer. David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) has a new theory about what’s up with his niece, but can he force her to confront her flaws?

Amy’s daughter Zara arrives

The three-way polyamorous romance between Amy, Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) was going so well – until it wasn’t. Since Ned admitted sharing his girlfriend is trickier than he was letting on it’s time for the trio to face some harsh truths, and some honest conversations result in an unexpected twist…

Just as the thruple cross a saucy line, who should arrive for a visit but Amy’s daughter Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke). Keen to reconnect with her offspring Amy makes a massive fuss, but Zara’s negative reaction to mummy having two boyfriends leaves the bar manager with a big dilemma…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

It’s full speed ahead for Roxy and Kyle as they organise their nuptials, though accidentally appointing Mick Allsop (Joel Creasey) as the wedding planner threatens to put a dampener on things. Much like that irritating itch that spread around Erinsborough, you just can’t get rid of him… Never mind that, mother of the bride Gemma Willis (Beth Buchanan) arrives to help with arrangements, but what secret agenda is the former Ramsay Street resident hiding?

Ever the optimist, David tries to reunite his fractured family with a peacemaking dinner. Paul puts everyone’s back up, as per, and he starts raking over the situation with Terese. Soon it’s mousy Jane Harris (Annie Jones) who snaps and puts the poisonous patriarch in his place. Can she get through to him?