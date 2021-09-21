6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Terese goes to prison and Toadie makes a choice

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) visits Julie Quill (Gail Easdale) in prison to get closure on her son’s death, while Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) goes to desperate lengths to hide a secret from his family.

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is drawn into his dad’s deceit, Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) makes a big decision, and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) fears her three-way romance is on the rocks.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 27th September – 1st October 2021.

Terese faces Julie in prison

Keen for closure on the loss of her son Josh, Terese decides it’s time to face her demons in the form of Julie Quill, head of the nefarious family that caused the explosion that killed him. Since the Robinsons’ rivalry with the Quills recently reignited, Terese has been haunted by her loss so she heads for the prison visiting room for a one-to-one with Jules.

Sitting across from the person she blames for her pain, trepidatious Terese finally gets to say her piece to her arch-enemy, and is surprised to hear Julie’s side of the story which goes some way to healing the wounds for both women. However, they’re puzzled when Julie’s son Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) fails to show on visiting day as planned, and are unaware Terese’s cathartic trip to jail has hubby Paul panicking. And not because Julie is played by Stefan Dennis’s real-life wife (yes, really).

Jesse disappears

Old Moneybags is worried Terese’s chat with Julie could unearth the truth about why he pulled out of the deal between Lassiters and the Quills, and he’s forced to confess the full extent of his deception – financial and emotional – to a shocked David. The distressed doctor hatches a risky plan to cover his dad’s dodgy dealings but it comes at a hefty price.

After Terese sees Julie, she’s keen to reassure Jesse the air has been cleared with his mother and find out why he bailed on seeing her. Discovering Jesse has suddenly resigned and moved to Sydney comes as a shock, as Terese believed she and the lad had a special connection. Little does she know stepson David is responsible for making Jesse disappear in order to protect Paul’s dirty secrets – how long until she finds out the truth?

Toadie makes his choice

Erinsborough’s most eligible bachelor continues to fight off two very keen ladies, but surely the time is coming for Toadie to choose between Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) and Rose Walker (Lucy Durack)? The lawyer’s love life takes another tricky turn when he tries to win back Mel with a romantic gesture, only for it to backfire and ruin relations further between them. Oops.

Rose predictably swoops in to comfort Toad, and while she initially delights in rubbing her rival’s face in their closeness even she starts to realise she’s gone too far in her quest to get her guy. Letting her down gently, Toadie tells Rose it’s too soon and that nothing is going to happen between them. Unfortunately, when Mel sees them on a picnic with the kids she gets the wrong idea and assumes Jarrod has moved on!

Amy, Ned and Levi hit the rocks

Amy struggles to keep both her boyfriends satisfied as the realities of maintaining a polyamorous relationship start to bite. Levi (Richie Morris) is feeling left out and tries to get some sexy sauna time with his squeeze, only to find Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is already there! After the recent hotel room mix-up the boys are making a habit of this – will the next chapter of this unconventional romance see the Levi and Ned cutting Amy out of the equation and hooking up themselves?!

Before your mucky minds get carried away with that image, Amy’s arrangement starts to cause problems at home when Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson) notices the trio’s closeness and asks awkward questions. Livid his housemate is flaunting her no-strings fun in front of his eight-year-old, Toadie reads her the riot act, but Amy responds with a curveball of a solution that she hopes can keep everybody happy. Please don’t ask Toadie to make it a foursome.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Proving she really is a chip off the old Paul Robinson block, Harlow looks for ways to climb the corporate ladder and shove co-worker/nemesis Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) out of her way while she’s at it. Uncovering a secret perk among the staff her granddad has no knowledge of, Harlow considers dobbing in her colleagues to further her career. She ultimately decides against it, but with Chloe stealing her thunder by impressing Terese, can Harlow resist playing dirty to get ahead?

Gary the pigeon is such a part of Ramsay Street it’s a wonder he doesn’t feature in the opening credits. Surely they could CGI the bird into the Cannings larking about in the hot tub? This week the winged visitor has a miniature camera strapped to him by Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) who’s keen to capture a bird’s-eye view of Erinsborough. Though the footage he gets uncovers a surprisingly saucy side to life in the sunny suburb that leaves Kyle blushing…