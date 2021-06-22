6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Pierce returns and Yashvi dumps Ned

A familiar face returns as Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) pays a surprise visit. How will ex-wife Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) and estranged son Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) react to seeing him again?

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) makes a discovery that means the end for her relationship with Ned Willis (Ben Hall), and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) bites back in her toxic feud with Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 28th June – 2nd July 2021.

What brings Pierce back?

The news that minted playboy Pierce is returning to Ramsay Street is met with a reaction that can best be described as ‘mixed’. Never mind the fact he wrecked two marriages and abandoned his teenage son, maybe everyone’s asking themselves which actor will be playing him this time? (It’s the replacement Pierce, if you’re wondering.)

After being financially cut off from his father and hung out to dry, Hendrix fears an awkward family reunion. Finding out Pierce is only back on business doesn’t help the strained atmosphere, but Hendrix only agrees to some quality dad time once all his meetings and wheeler dealing is done and he can focus on building bridges. Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) is predictably perturbed to run into his old rival, but ex-wife Chloe’s reaction is rather surprising…

Chloe and Nicolette doomed?

Pierce and Chloe put animosity aside and find themselves enjoying each other’s company, though when he finds out the part Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) played in exposing his affair with Dipi he lashes out at his former spouse’s new lover and accuses her of playing dirty to get her girl.

In a highly hypocritical move, Pierce issues a warning to Chloe that Nic has a sneaky, untrustworthy streak as long as Power Road and declares her rushed rebound romance is doomed to fail. That’s rich coming from the cheater, but he does have a point. Will Pierce’s return rock Chloe and Nic’s future?

Yashvi dumps Ned

The merry-go-round of misery that is the fading relationship between Yashvi and Ned finally grinds to a halt this week as the pair realise too much damage has been done. Things start off positively, with Vi suggesting they move in together and make a fresh start, then she finds his hidden sketch of Sheila C…

Demanding to know whey he kept the drawing from her, Yashvi realises the writing is on the wall and her fella’s wandering eye is symbolic of bigger problems between them that can’t be fixed. Calling it a day, the couple do their best to be civil to one another seeing as they’re still living on the same street. But while Ned wants to remain friends, Vi finds it hard to even be in the same room as him…

Amy turns on Roxy

It looks like there might be a ceasefire in the Flamingo Bar’s battle of the blondes, as Roxy reckons her quest to take down Amy may have gone a step too far after Levi Canning (Richie Morris) ended up collapsing at the photo shoot. Can Roxy really drop her vendetta that easily?

No, is at turns out, as the working relationship between the women continues to deteriorate. By the end of the week Amy’s had enough, and Rox is rattled when she learns her boss as been to HR after she makes one too many muck-ups and wants her fired. Meanwhile, Amy makes a bigger enemy of Yashvi when she moves into No.30 and doesn’t make the best first impression. We’re pleased to have Ames back, even if none of the characters are!

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Having his dad back in his life, albeit briefly, is the last thing Hendrix wanted – isn’t it stressful enough having Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) giving him driving lessons? The teen is driven to distraction rather than just round an empty car park as the well-meaning medic puts the pressure on. Before someone loses their temper, the pair share a warm moment as Karl admits how proud he is of Hendrix since he moved in with him and Susan (Jackie Woodburne), and helps the lad process his complicated feelings towards Pierce. Another success story from the Kennedys’ School of Rehabilitating Wayward Teenagers.

The comedy storyline of Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) being the worst housemate in history delivers an unexpectedly tragic twist this week: Nicolette is about to tell her mum’s boyfriend it’s time he packed up his stuff, including his high-maintenance and highly indulged houseplant Herbie, and moved out – just as said plant dies… Surely even no-nonsense Nic isn’t mean enough to kick a man when he’s grieving for foliage?