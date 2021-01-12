6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Nicolette collapses and Sheila catches Cilve with Jane

She’s hardly the most popular person on Ramsay Street, but the problems are only just beginning for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) who ends up in hospital after collapsing this week. Will she, and her unborn baby, be OK?

Elsewhere, luck runs out for Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) as his illegal card game scam hits a snag, and heartbroken Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) is on the warpath!

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 18th – 22nd January 2021.

Danger for pregnant Nicolette

Pregnant pariah Nicolette pushes hard to get David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) to forgive her past indiscretions. The moralistic medic is not as easy to win round as husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), who has already agreed to let bygones be bygones with their baby mama for the sake of their unborn child, and he encourages Nic to be patient.

She’s got more going on than just morning sickness and swollen ankles, as sleazy Ricardo applies more pressure after Ms Stone refuses his outrageous proposal as a way of solving her problems. Plus mum Jane Harris (Annie Jones) offloads about her romantic stress (more of that in a moment), and Nicolette ends up collapsing. David finds her unconscious and gets her to hospital – will she and the baby be OK, and will this health score stop Dr Tanaka giving her a hard time?

Sheila rumbles Jane and Clive

The saucy Santa outfit and blatant dangling of mistletoe at the Kennedys’ Christmas party didn’t do the trick, but God loves a trier and Sheila is still determined to dazzle old flame Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) and convince them to get back together – unaware he’s already moved on.

This week, the blonde battleaxe finally discovers her ex has been secretly dating Plain Jane Superbrain. To say she’s angry and betrayed is somewhat of an understatement: her riled reaction leaves the guilty pair reeling, so much so they consider ending their burgeoning romance out of respect for Sheila’s feelings. Are they over already?

High stakes for Hendrix

Hendrix appears to be on a winning streak, with his illegal card games bringing in the bucks he’s no longer getting from his rich daddy. But could his luck be running out when wingman Jay Rebecchi (Dhruv Malge) can’t make their next match?

The quick-thinking teen is forced to make a rash decision, which soon has consequences. Mr Greyson hosts a blackjack game at No.24, where bad boy Kane Jones (Barry Conrad) has his suspicions piqued by his opponent’s success. Suspecting this is more than good luck, clever Kane manipulates the game and Hendrix ends up severely out of pocket – and in deep trouble…

Amy’s secret revealed

Despite only being back in Erinsborough for five minutes after 20 years away, Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) considers scarpering again as she fears her big secret will be revealed. Knowing a thing or two about having your lies come back to bite you, it’s Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) who convinces her to stay and design some new uniforms for Lassiters, rather than steal someone else’s idea.

Distracted by her growing attraction to Shane, Amy takes her eye off the ball and has to do some swift damage control to avoid the truth being exposed. Confused by her behaviour, crafty Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) does some digging and discovers what the Ramsay Street legend (if the 90s was your era) has been hiding…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) returns from Germany, grieving for pet dog Bossy (RIP) but trying his best to be a big boy about it. Girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) tries to help and suggests some alternative therapies to cope with his loss, but the couple face another relationship crisis thanks to a mix-up about an elaborate Christmas gift that doesn’t even exist…

After what feels like centuries, Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are finally a thing. Don’t expect the honeymoon period to last for too long, though, as Bea makes a revelation that could quickly scupper their future, and Roxy sticks her oar in about the rules of romance. What’s it got to do with her? No wonder things are on the rocks with Kyle.

