6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Levi is threatened and Leo returns

Danger ahead for Levi Canning (Richie Morris) this week when he confronts the past but jeopardises his future.

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) returns and gets drawn into one of Erinsborough’s most explosive feuds, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) gets a tempting offer and Pierce Greyson (Don Hany) says goodbye once again.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 12th – 16th July 2021.

Levi in danger

Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is concerned cousin Levi has become borderline obsessed with tracking down members of the gang who beat him up as a kid, which practically brought on his epilepsy and left him with a lifetime of unpacked trauma. But the cop has been careless, as the thugs he’s been following are aware they’re being spied on – and by whom.

Mean guys Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer) and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell) send a creepy gift to Levi which leaves him rattled and forced to re-live his childhood nightmare. His boss then gets involved which only angers the bad boys even more – accosting Levi in public they issue a menacing warning to stop hassling them. Something tells us vengeful Levi isn’t going to listen. Didn’t he get a degree of closure when he confronted ringleader Nathan last year?

Leo returns

Last time Leo was in town it wasn’t under the happiest of circumstances – he’d just tried to sabotage his dad’s engagement by teaming up with his ex-wives, then failed to be a match when twin brother David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) needed a new kidney. Let’s hope this week’s visit is little more lighthearted.

As his son jets in from NYC, Paul is keen to rebuild their fractured relationship and asks him to run his investment portfolio, hoping to tempt him away from working with arch-rival Pierce. Turns out Pierce has his own offer for Leo, involving his vendetta against another Ramsay Street resident…

Chloe has doubts

Volatile Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) loses her rag with Pierce once again, and says something shocking about the child she’s carrying that she instantly regrets. Alarm bells ring for prospective daddies Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David about their surrogate’s attitude towards the baby, and Chloe despairs at her girlfriend’s failure to contain her emotions.

Playing on Leo’s desire to protect his sibling from nutty Nic, Pierce persuades his associate to dangle a dream job in front of Chloe to run one of his vineyards. Chlo is excited at the prospect, but has no idea it’s part of Leo and Pierce’s secret plot to cause a rift in her and Nicolette’s relationship…

Pierce makes peace

Talking of Pierce, his return stint is over this week as he finishes his business in Erinsborough and prepares to go back to Sydney. It’s certainly been an eventful stop-off in his old neighbourhood, if only for exposing the cracks in ex-wife Chloe’s new romance.

Relations remain strained with teenage son Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland), however, until the stroppy teen gives himself a talking to and seizes the chance to mend fences with his dad. Opening up about his true feelings brings the lad closer to his father than he’s felt in ages, and as he jets off Pierce admits he’s proud of how Hendrix has grown up. To be fair that’s got more to do with the Kennedys’ calming influence, but at least the Greyson guys have made it up. For now.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is feeling amorous after her unexpected frisson with Ned Willis (Ben Hall), despite completely misreading the signals, and the easy-on-the-eye artist starts to see the brash blonde bar manager as potential partner material. Unfortunately, the pair receive completely conflicting advice from their mates, with Kyle warning Ned off the high-maintenance hottie, while Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) encourages Ames to go for it. Is it a good idea for these two to get together?

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) feels left behind as old flame Hendrix basks in how he’s turned his life around, while she laments at being a lonely third wheel to him and BFF Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone). Struggling to maintain the long-distance love affair with soldier Brent, Harlow is basically fed up. Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) ropes her into helping at the Flamingo Bar’s latest event to give her some focus, but it still doesn’t make huffy Harlow happy. Can anything cheer her up?