Levi Canning (Richie Morris) discovers a secret about new girlfriend Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts), Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) stoops lower than ever and Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) lies to impress her new mates.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 31st January – 4th February 2022.

Will Abigail survive?

It's panic stations as baby Abigail is rushed to hospital following last week's unfortunate incident. Leo is beside himself his lapse of concentration put his daughter in danger and is riddled with guilt as doctors tend to the tot.

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) realises how distressed his traumatised twin has been since losing baby mama Britney in the storm and is at a loss as to how he can help. After crisis talks with hubby Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), the couple try to stop Leo spiralling any further into self-loathing, but it might be too late…

Leo abandons his baby

Soon the whole of Ramsay Street is alerted to Leo's fragile state of mind, clocking his reluctance to be alone with his little girl and his lack of faith in being able to care for her. A family fishing trip can't even put a smile on his face… Can we go in his place, please? Sounds like a blast.

Another intervention doesn't go as predicted as overwhelmed Leo finally admits he can't cope as a single parent because he doesn't trust himself. David and Aaron are suitably stunned when Leo hands Abby over for them to look after - permanently!

Levi learns the truth about Freya

If Levi hoped getting out of the polyamorous romance with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) would mean less drama in his love life he must be kicking himself, as the antics of new love interest Freya is causing him all sorts of bother.

This week he finds out why she really came to Erinsborough and it's safe to say he's taken aback. Unable to resist their crackling chemistry the cop continues their fling despite the bombshells, but as frisky Freya leads him astray there's a sense she's not been completely honest about her true agenda. What secret is she still keeping?

Paul lies to keep Terese

Paul is pleased him and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) are playing happy families at the penthouse, only for his bubble to burst when she reminds him she's only there while he's recovering from his injuries and will be moving out once he's better.

So what does he do? Pretends his health has taken another turn for the worst so Terese has to stay longer, that's what. It works a treat and his wife is so worried she agrees to give their marriage another go, though how he'll explain his strange, sudden, made up new symptoms when Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) starts asking questions is anyone's guess…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Amy is at the end of her tether with Zara and makes a drastic decision hoping it improves the fractured family dynamic. Unfortunately this sends Zara even more out of control as she tries to impress the cool kids at school by telling a cheeky lie that is bound to come back to bite her. What's it go to do with unsuspecting Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) though?

Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson) finds herself worrying about one of her neighbours when she catches someone in the act. Fearing a loved one is being taken for a ride, the newly-wed tries to expose the deceit but to no avail. Can Roxy save her friend from getting hurt or will she end up making things worse?