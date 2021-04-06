6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Karl arrested and Emmett’s desperate plea

The cops have Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) bang to rights when he’s arrested after his violent confrontation with Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt), but is the doctor really guilty?

Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) is back on Ramsay Street with a huge favour to ask of Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) realises she’s falling for Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 12th – 16th April 2021.

Karl arrested for attacking Olivia

While we obviously don’t condone violence in any form, can you blame Karl for losing his rag with irritating Olivia after the way she tarnished and taunted his family over fiendish Finn? Dr K was so furious with his nemesis during their argument she believes he deliberately caused her to stumble down the stairs, but he insists it was an accident.

Upset to think he came across as someone capable of an aggressive assault, Karl feels guilty at his actions and spends the week wondering how he can make it up to Olivia. He arranges for them to meet up so they can discuss the debacle, and is glad of the opportunity to explain himself. However, following their little chat copper Levi Canning (Richie Morris) calls at the Kennedys’ and slaps cuffs on Karl – he’s been arrested! Is sneaky Olivia playing a long game of revenge?

Emmett’s back with a dilemma

Reformed juvenile delinquent Emmett reveals to Aaron and David he’s being whisked away by his Auntie Linda to live in New Zealand, and begs his former foster parents to let him move back so he doesn’t have to leave the country, and big brother Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), also residing at No.32.

The boys have a lot to consider as they try and clear it with the authorities, who are sceptical of Emmett living with lodger Nicolette (will they have to choose?), and with Linda who is determined to take her nephew to New Zealand. Loose canon Brent ends up surprising everyone and behaving like the model goodie-goodie during an important home visit, but is it enough to convince the powers that be to let his sibling stay in Ramsay Street?

Chloe and Nicolette bond

Fay’s death has churned up all sorts of feelings for Chloe, who unwisely threw herself at Nicolette in the throes of grief. This week she apologises for her inappropriate amorousness and the girls clear the air, finally restoring their friendship after months of tension.

Although one kind of tension makes room for another as Chloe finds herself falling for Nic as she shows her caring, sharing side. Swayed by her support she’s forced to confess to Aaron when he gets wind of her less-than-plutonic feelings. Is Chloe correct or kidding herself when she says she can control her new crush? Or should she and Nic just get on with it and live happily ever after?

Dipi’s big decision

Everyone’s thrilled Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) are making a fresh start, but not that it’s going to be away from Erinsborough. Young Nell Rebecchi (Scarlett Anderson) is upset to learn Auntie Dipi will be relocating to Sydney, and is so traumatised at the thought of losing another mother figure after Sonya’s passing she vanishes…

This makes Dips think twice about the move, so the family rally round to look for Nell (don’t worry, she’s fine) and try to make the upheaval as stress-free for the little girl as possible. Can Nell accept it’s time for her relatives to move on, or will the Rebecchis stay put for the sake of their niece?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) tries to get Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) to accept her relationship with Brent so she invites her new boyfriend to a family lunch, but it’ll take more than some tear and share garlic bread for the bad boy and the businessman to bury the hatchet. After the lunch Brent realises he dropped his ring at Harlow’s house and sneaks in while it’s empty to look for it – only to be shocked at what he finds…

Shane and Dipi’s impending move also has an emotional impact on Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone), who looks upon the couple as surrogate parents. Of all people it’s old flame Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) who picks up on the fact she’s not coping with their departure, and surprises her with his sensitive support. Is this proof Richie really has changed for the better, and it’s time Mack gave him a second chance?

