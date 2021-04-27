6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Hendrix and Mackenzie get closer and the ‘new ‘ Sheila Canning arrives

Are Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) set to become more than just good friends when a frightening incident pushes them together?

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) has some explaining to do when a new face in town demands some answers, and Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) is still behaving badly.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 3rd – 7th May 2021.

Hendrix and Mackenzie get closer

Since finding themselves suddenly single thanks to the collapse of their respective romances, Hendrix and Mackenzie have been spending more time together and grown much closer. Could the teens’ relationship be taking a more intimate turn?

Wuss Hendrix summons Mack over to the Kennedys’ to deal with a seriously large spider, and in the scramble to try and catch the offending arachnid the pair end up falling into each other’s arms – and there’s a definite frisson amid the awkwardness. We’ve seen this coming for a while, but how would Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) react to her old flame and BFF getting it on? And just how big was that spider?!

Sheila V Sheila

An enigmatic newcomer named Sheila Canning (Shareena Clanton) arrives in Erinsborough – no, not that one, a different character with the same name as the mouthy matriarch. This Sheila is very different, but clashes with her namesake when it emerges Ramsay Street’s Sheila has been using their shared moniker for immoral purposes and keeping hold of deliveries sent to the wrong Ms Canning!

The two Sheilas try to clear the air but it’s not going to be that simple, and Sheila 2.0 also has business in Erinsborough with a certain Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), which is also set to end in disaster when Moneybags tells a few fibs about a potential investment he wants her to be part of. As if one Sheila Canning didn’t bring enough drama… Fun fact – Clanton played Doreen in Aussie drama Wentworth Prison, a reboot of Prisoner: Cell Block H in which Mann played the original version of the character. Small world.

Brent angers Aaron and David

Tearaway Brent can’t quite shake his bad boy persona as life continues to deal him a rotten hand, and this week he’s back in bolshy mode and giving foster dads Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) more headaches. Having been missing overnight, Brent casually rocks up up seemingly oblivious to the worry he’s caused.

Az and Dave are frustrated with his attitude, and also have to deal with Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) following Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) around like a lovesick puppy. Resolving to bring both boys into line proves tricky, and with Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) nervous at how Brent and Emmett’s presence impacts on her future, David and Aaron reach a crisis point to stop their blended family from falling apart…

Jane’s ultimatum

Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is raring to go with her Year 13 initiative after taking that swanky course, but her nose is severely out of joint when she returns to work and discovers new teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg) has taken control of the project in her absence.

Annoyed that goodie-goodie Curtis is taking over, Jane complains to Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and delivers an ultimatum in an attempt to wrestle back professional control. Exasperated Suze orders Jane and Curtis to stop acting like schoolkids themselves and find a way through this. Jane eventually calls a truce with Curtis, but can these two continue to work together in harmony?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) fears his reputation is rapidly being ruined after local gossipmonger Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton) badmouths him around town and he starts losing the trust of his patients. Clive Gibbons (Geoff Paine) politely suggests (ie pretty much orders) his colleague to take more time off until the Olivia scandal dies down, and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) gets annoyed with her uncle when he finds a misguided way to regain the community’s trust. Can Karl ever move on?

Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) are still navigating through the choppy waters of their troubled romance. Since Vi considered moving to Sydney and didn’t tell her boyfriend, Ned’s been worried about what this means for their future. This week the pair clear the air, but some home truths are difficult to hear and things still aren’t right between the couple…