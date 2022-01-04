6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Glen moves in with Terese and Harlow clashes with Roxy

Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) fights his feelings for Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou), how will he react when she asks him to move in?

Wedding stress causes tension between Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) clashes with daughter Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) and an event at the vineyard descends into violence!

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 10th – 14th January 2022.

Glen moves in with Terese

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) suspects Glen wants more from his relationship with Terese (you don’t have to have hung out with Madame Zolga to have worked that one out) and questions her old mate about his feelings towards his sister-in-law. He attempts to deny all, which fails to convince canny Mel.

Glen is gobsmacked when Terese asks him to move in so he can be her live-in ‘sober companion’ and help support her through her addiction struggles. It may be purely platonic but with his attraction growing is this really a good idea? Mel tries to put him off as it’s bound to complicate an already tricky situation – what will Glen do? Imagine the reaction from Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)…

Harlow clashes with Roxy

Harlow has the hump when Roxy doesn’t ask her to be a bridesmaid and lashes out at the bride-to-be. Riled Rox hits back and tells Harlow how she’s barely bothered with her for months since she turned into the teenage girl version of her ruthless granddad, and relations between the girls reach an all-time low.

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) encourages Harlow to make it up to Roxy, though he’s finding being his narky niece’s only ally pretty exhausting. Stubborn Harlow gets short shrift from the future Mrs Canning and is also frozen out by former BFF Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone). If she’s not careful, Harlow will run out of people to push away.

Wedding showdown

Nuptial arrangements cause more stress for Roxy and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan), mainly thanks to wedding planner Mick Allsop (Joel Creasey) who is making enemies of the couple’s respective families with his, how can we put this, unique way of dealing with people. Trouble is, the betrothed duo have no idea he’s getting on everyone’s nerves!

Elsewhere, Roxy is upset mum Gemma Willis (Beth Buchanan) doesn’t support her daughter’s decision to tie the knot, which puts a damp squib on the preparations. As Roxy refuses to let her opinionated parent help choose her dress, Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) warns Gem this could irrevocably ruin their relationship unless she gets on board with the big day…

Zara causes trouble

Zara reads Amy the riot act, telling her to cool it with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) while she’s in town so they can reconnect properly. Desperate to be a better mum Amy agrees, but when Zara mistakenly believes she’s still secretly seeing the boys she tells a terrible lie to discredit Levi.

Eventually admitting she fabricated the accusation against the confused cop, Zara is forced to deliver an apology which she clearly doesn’t mean. Ned also offers her a job at Harold’s to show his support to Amy’s family, which he quickly regrets. Will Zara’s antics split the threesome apart?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) stages an event to attract investors to his new business venture at the vineyard, which is wrecked by the presence of Ramsay Street’s most poisonous resident. No, not Paul, Vera Punt (Sally-Anne Upton). One rude comment too many angers Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) and she chucks a drink over the battleaxe, which is obviously no fun but is a step up from when Mrs Punt got covered in manure thanks to Melanie…

Despite the incident with Vera, Leo’s future is looking bright professionally – and possibly personally. Him and baby mama Britney Barnes (Montana Cox) are growing closer and when they’re alone she starts to open up about how she feels… only to be interrupted. Are the new parents ready to give their romance another try?