6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Yashvi car crash horror and Dipi returns

Lives are in danger when Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) are involved in a car crash after doing a dangerous deal with menacing Mitch Foster (Kevin Hofbauer).

The accident brings Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) back to Erinsborough, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is rescued but still fears she could lose the baby, and Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) makes some shock discoveries.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 26th – 30th July 2021.

Car crash horror

Levi regrets bringing bad boys Mitch and Nelson Ryker (Rhys Mitchell) back into his life by way of trying to get closure on his attack, so he’s cautiously relieved when he receives a surprising offer from one of the thugs that could end his nightmare. Mitch agrees to give enough evidence to dob in Nelson in exchange for his own immunity – but is it too good to be true?

Yes, is the short answer, as when Levi and cop colleague Yashvi go to meet Mitch they discover all is not as it seems and end up in an almighty car crash! Levi manages to leg it from the scene and comes face-to-face with Mitch in the bush where the enemies have a tense showdown – will one of them end up dead?

Dipi returns

With Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) also caught up in the chaos, she tries to save a seriously injured Vi who ends up getting rushed to hospital. Word reaches Dipi in Sydney who races back to Erinsborough to be at her daughter’s side.

It’s a tense time as everyone waits for news on whether Yashvi will survive the accident, and if Levi’s guilt at raking up the past will claim the life of his friend… And will there be some residual frostiness between Dips and Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly)? What a shame Dipi missed Pierce’s visit – that would’ve been an interesting reunion…

Danger for Nicolette

The week begins with pregnant Nicolette alone in the woods having taken a tumble while out in the vineyard, and fearing for the fate of her unborn baby. Thankfully she’s found but there’s a very real risk to her and the bubba’s health.

Nic’s nearest and dearest pull together, but once her condition improves and she’s out of the woods (literally and figuratively) she starts to feel suffocated by baby daddies Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) fussing over her. Caught sneaking out without their permission, narked Nicolette blows up at the boys and insists they stop treating her like an invalid. This co-parenting idea gets more doomed with each day…

Jesse’s big secret

Roxy is rocked to spy nice-but-dim Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) canoodling with school teacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg). Rushing to tell Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) her new barman boyfriend is cheating on her with a guy, Rox is put in the picture about the pair’s sneaky deal: Harlow is posing as Jesse’s lover because him and Curtis aren’t ready to go public as a couple, while she’s pretending to Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) she’s moved on from Brent while continuing their long-distance romance on the sly.

With a bit of persuasion, Roxy agrees to keep quiet about the ‘showmance’ that keeps both parties’ secrets intact, though she and Harlow don’t realise Jesse is hiding something much more sinister. Could it be connected to the resurgence of an old feud between Paul and his arch-rivals, the dastardly Quill clan?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) makes another attempt at getting over Ned Willis (Ben Hall), which has the opposite effect when she sets him up with another woman and they hit it off. Realising her jealousy means she’s still into him, Ames suggests to the buff barman they become colleagues-with-benefits and keep it casual. Yashvi doesn’t approve, but what’s it go to do with her? Ned refuses to let his ex dictate who he dates, but are the odds stacked against him and Amy giving it a proper go?

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) remains convinced Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) is warming up to make a move on Chloe and take advantage of the cracks in her and Nicolette’s romance. He’s right, of course, but when he decides to warn Leo off his former step-mum he makes the situation worse and ends up in serious trouble…