Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 12th - 16th October 2020.

Pierce and Dipi's forbidden kiss

It's a dark night of the soul for two of Ramsay Street's marriages in meltdown - the Rebecchis and the Greysons. Her tragic miscarriage has driven Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly) further apart from husband Pierce, while drug abuse and deceit have all but destroyed Dipi and Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan), formerly approaching Karl and Susan Kennedy status when it came to Couple Goals.

This week, Pierce and Dipi storm off after rowing with their respective other halves and find themselves seeking solace in each other. All those flirty looks over the beetroot burgers in Harold's Cafe boil over as the pair ditch the platonics and share a clandestine kiss… Overcoming COVID filming restrictions, Neighbours drafted in Johal's real-life husband for the close-ups of the smooch. Beats having to pash through a perspex screen.

Chloe leaves Erinsborough

The morning after there is regret all round between Dips and Pierce, who wisely vow to pretend the snog never happened. Easier said than done when they clearly fancy each other rotten, and their relationships are imploding.

Guilty Pierce is suddenly nice as pie to Chloe, who's taken aback at how chilled he is at her admission she is having a wobble about their future. Stuck at a crossroads, Chloe announces she's taking time away and heading to Adelaide - alone - to visit mum Fay, who's just returned there from an extended stay in Erinsborough. Does Chloe secretly suspect Pierce has been playing away? And how long before Pierce and Dipi's kiss is revealed? Even though they used a body double it's still cheating, guys…

Scarlett torments Ned

Scenery-chewing villainess Scarlett forces nervous Ned to paint her portrait, or else she's blowing the whistle on his naked online antics. Even when he's completed the creepy commission and put his brushes down, Ned realises his ex-stalker is still not done with him.

Finally confessing to girlfriend Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) the ordeal he's been enduring doesn't go so well for Ned, as the rookie cop reels from the huge secrets her other half has been keeping and questions their future. Feeling for the anxious artist, Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) join forces to help out. But is confronting unstable Scarlett really a good idea? Watch out, girls, you might end up being chased through a maze by the end of the week.

Can Levi forgive Sheila?

Introducing Levi Canning (Richie Morris) to No.26 has ticked two important boxes for Neighbours' status quo: it means there's a handsome young man parading around in a police uniform (replacing cute cop Mark Brennan, now a distant memory), and battle-axe Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) can spend her days meddling in an exasperated grandson's life.

The copper's health issues have caused him no end of stress, and Sheila's interference didn't do him any favours. Grandma and grandson are at odds, and Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) is forced to play peacemaker and get the pair to make amends. Will it work? Honestly, five minutes after she stops being so vile to her own mother and Nicolette is peddling Oprah Winfrey-style forgiveness and healing.

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) feels for Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) as her bitter divorce threatens to go in her bullying husband's favour. Unless she can prove his dodgy dealings with Anaconda Trading (a fake company to hide his financial assets, not a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race) Rose won't get a cent. Enter Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgia Stone) who tries to give not-so-subtle hints as to where in Rebecchi Law the single mum might find the evidence she needs - which doesn't sound very professional, and could potentially ruin Toadie's career…

In comedy corner, outraged Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) discovers Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) haven't sold their bulk buy of bargain products to charity as they promised, so the greedy pair try and find another place to stash it. Then another neighbour discovers what they're up to and demands a cut, or they'll blab to Suze…

