Meanwhile, poor Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) struggles to get Erinsborough to remember her murdered son, Gary.

Here's all your spoilers for Neighbours between Monday 13th April and Friday 17th April...

Claudia arrives

Elly can't seem to catch a break at the moment - she finally rid herself of evil Finn, only to find she might be sent to prison because of his death. What's more the arrival of his mum, Claudia, can't be good news, either. But when Claudia does head to the Kennedy's, it seems she is actually full of sympathy for the situation... seems fishy to us.

More like this

Elly is of course wary, but allows Claudia to see her granddaughter. Surprisingly, her semi-mother-in-law is open to accepting Elly's side of the story, but her ears do prick up with certain details of the case - like mother like son?

Mackenzie has an idea

Roxy ends up helping Mackenzie in her bid to stay in Erinsborough - she doesn't want her to move interstate with Aunt Trish! So, they hatch a plan: Mackenzie decides to tell Trish she should stay in Number 22, while the former remains in Trish's flat. But can Roxy keep Aunt Trish interested for long enough?

Claudia makes a breakthrough

After digging as far as she could with Elly, Claudia sets her eyes on Mark Brennan and Sky Mangel. Noting there's a bit of a discord between them, Claudia then recruits a lawyer and it is revealed she wants to discredit the Kennedys as baby Aster's care givers. The lawyer she gets on board seems to have had a less-than-harmonious relationship with Karl and Susan - Claudia has the right woman. But who is she? And will she succeed?

Sheila faces new heartache

Poor Sheila is having a tough time of it all. She can't come to terms with the loss of her son, Gary - and really, how could she? But with Ramsay Street seemingly moving on with their lives, she feels like she is the only one who cares about Gary's death. Sheila takes matters into her own hands and tries to get Chloe and Pierce to fund a memorial statue of plaque in his honour in the Complex. But when they aren't keen, Chloe accidentally lets slip an important piece of information about Finn's case which gives Sheila a new target. Who will she be heading for?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. For more information about what’s on, visit our handy TV guide.