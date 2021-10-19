6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Brent returns and Nicolette goes to war

Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston) returns to Ramsay Street but he’s shocked to find out what girlfriend Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) has been up to and ends their romance.

Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) lays down the terms of her new childcare agreement, Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is keeping a huge secret and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) allows jealousy to get the better of her.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 25th – 29th October 2021.

Brent is back

Harlow is finally reunited with Brent, but her reformed bad boy beau notices his sweet girlfriend has changed since they were last together. She’s harder, more deceitful and has seemingly thrown her moral compass in the bin – basically, she’s turning into her granddad Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis).

Unimpressed with the person she’s become, Brent calls time on their long-distance relationship. Harlow appears unfazed, which arouses suspicion among her loved ones who think she’s burying her true feelings. Could Brent’s bombshell be a reality check for Harlow to take a good look at herself?

Baby wars

When Nicolette is left to look after Isla for an entire day, Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) panic she’s going to do another runner with their daughter and can’t help casually calling round to check everything’s OK (and she hasn’t left the country). Nic is narked further when the boys call Leo for a virtual play date with Abigail, and takes it as a betrayal of Isla.

The dads feel pushed out of Isla’s life so Nicolette allows them to spend more time with her, but when the time comes to formalise a new custody agreement the new mum insists on splitting the childcare 50/50, rather than allow the lads to be primary carers as was the original plan. This doesn’t go down well, and as David accuses her of being unreasonable the situation takes another dramatic turn…

Kyle’s big secret

Out of the blue Kyle announces he’s off to his home town of Frankstone for a fishing trip, so girlfriend Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and BFF Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) decide they’ll tag along to keep him company. Kyle is less than thrilled and awkwardly tells Toad he needs to go alone, then makes a secret phone call overheard by Roxy.

Wracked with guilt, Kyle eventually explains the real reason he’s off to Frankston to a reeling Rox. She promises to keep quiet and vows to stand by her lover whatever happens next – meanwhile, viewers are still in the dark, so what is this massive secret Kyle is hiding?

Levi dumps Amy?

Amy finds her insecurities increasing as Levi Canning (Richie Morris) spends more time with Felicity, and ropes an unsuspecting Ned Willis (Ben Hall) into stalking the couple. This piques Ned’s jealousy, who feels Amy’s jealous reaction must mean she cares about Levi more than him. He could have a point.

Exasperated Ned asks Levi to put Amy’s mind at rest, so the cute cop reassures her he’s not planning to bail on their polyamorous arrangement. However, when paranoid Amy notices a text from Felicity on Levi’s phone she can’t help herself and takes a sneaky look – then immediately wishes she hadn’t!

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Paul and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) remain at odds after his meddling with Nicolette and Jesse, though the Robinson rat still stands by his actions and maintains he was protecting his family. Terese blasts her hubby for the reprehensible way he uses people to get what he wants, and we’re left wondering if the pair can ever move forward…

After a bumpy few weeks Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) are ready to take the next step in their relationship. In other words, when the lad invites her over for a video game marathon he’s got an activity of a different kind in mind. Unfortunately the sexy spark is extinguished when the young couple find themselves in an awkward situation and are interrupted by an unexpected guest!