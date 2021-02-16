6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Paul meddles and Hendrix has a meltdown

A shock discovery at No.32 Ramsay Street brings a blast from the past that has Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) worried for his family.

Advertisement

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) must also face up to some previous bad decisions, and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) makes a shocking discovery.

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 22nd – 26th February 2021.

Aaron and David save Brent from the streets

Remember Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson), the bad boy older brother of Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin), former foster kid of Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) and David Tanaka (Takaya Honda)? He’s back this week, found sleeping rough in the shed of No.32, which pretty much tells you how life is going for the troubled teen.

Freaking out when his hiding place is discovered forces the boys to involve Emmett, who turns up looking for his errant sibling. Worried about David being embroiled with Brent’s dysfunctional set-up again after all the drama of last time, meddling Paul voices his disapproval when David and Aaron are asked to take in the tearaway. Are the boys Brent’s only hope other than homelessness?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hendrix hits rock bottom

Hendrix returns to Erinsborough High to repeat his final year at school, having royally stuffed up the last few months of his life. The cocky lad wonders where it all went wrong, then realises he’s only got himself to blame.

Being berated by Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) after their painful break-up is the last stressful straw, and Hendrix breaks down. Overwhelmed by the mistakes he’s made and the lives he’s endangered, Hendrix wonders whether being back at school is even worth it and considers dropping out already. Can some words of wisdom and encouragement from a new teacher get him back on track?

Scandal for Terese

Neighbours usually exists in a cosy parallel universe, untroubled by politics and social issues, but this week it addresses the hot potato of the controversy around Australia Day. Reflecting the growing movement to change the date of the national celebration away from the anniversary of Britain’s colonisation of the territory in 1788, Terese announces Lassiters is not supporting the celebrations until the date is moved.

Unfortunately, she didn’t always feel like this and when an old statement she made resurfaces that show she once had a very different, and less woke, view, Terese is forced to make a public apology. Has she tarnished Lassiters’ reputation with her historic faux pas?

Levi knows who poisoned Bea

That nasty business with the poisoned mushrooms being served at the tram is proving hard to forget – especially for those who consumed them. Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) can’t forgive herself for the mistake that saw Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) hospitalised, and contrite Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) is also wracked with guilt.

Levi is determined to track and trace the source of his girlfriend’s health scare, and reckons he’s cracked the case when he links it back to The 82’s menu when Kyle suspiciously removes his ‘roo pies’. Will he expose the shocking truth?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) has not exactly been embraced by the Rebecchis since embarking on a romance with newly-single Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan). Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) struggles to unfold her arms or crack a smile around her dad’s new girlfriend, so Shane tries to get the girls to hang out together hoping they bond. But will his bridge-building exercise only make things worse?

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) also has matters of the heart on his mind as he goes on another date. When Paul finds out who he’s seeing it’s a source of great amusement, and he taunts the single dad over his choice of companion – who is Toadie cosying up to? Could it be a recently returned fan favourite with a distinctive laugh…?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.