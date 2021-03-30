6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Fay dies and Karl attacks Olivia

Death comes to Erinsborough this week as Fay Brennan (Zoe Bertram) passes away, leaving Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) in such a state she makes a shock proposition that leaves Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) stunned.

Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) lashes out at arch-enemy Olivia Bell (Alyce Platt), with tragic results, and one couple could soon be saying goodbye…

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 5th – 9th April 2021.

Fay dies

It’s a sad day in Ramsay Street as the Brennans realise Fay’s condition is deteriorating rapidly, and the ailing mum hasn’t got much time left. In her final moments, Fay is surrounded by her loved ones as the family gathers round her deathbed.

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is heartbroken, of course, but revelations come to light about his mother’s illness that put him at odds with husband David Tanaka (Takaya Honda), who he ends up unfairly blaming for Fay’s death. While David makes allowances for his other half’s grief, he’s also concerned at his angry reaction and fears he’s being pushed away when he’s needed the most…

Chloe propositions Nicolette

Meanwhile, the loss also has a huge impact on Chloe. Seeing Fay slip away is confronting for the youngest Brennan sibling, who shares the Huntington’s disease gene that claimed her mother’s life.

This unsettling reminder of her own mortality pushes crushed Chloe to seek solace with Nicolette, and she asks they spend the night together. That’s quite a gear change from not wanting to be in the same room as her gay brother’s baby mama who ruined her marriage… Nic does the morally right thing (for once) and rejects her advances, but will Fay’s passing make Chloe realise how she really feels about Ms Stone?

Karl lashes out at Olivia

Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) has wisely pulled out of helping Olivia rewrite her salacious tell-all book about Finn Kelly, mainly because she started hallucinating he was sitting opposite her at the breakfast bar and appearing in swimming pools. But at least she’s come to her senses.

Pushy Olivia tries to change her mind so protective Karl steps in to tell Ms Bell to leave his wife alone. Reaching the end of his tether, Karl explodes at the wicked writer and a heated confrontation ends with Olivia falling down a flight of stairs and being knocked out cold. Has Karl become an accidental killer?!

Goodbye Shane and Dipi?

Love is in the air chez Rebecchi as Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) asks Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) to move back home, and Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) is thrilled to see her parents are back on track. Though she could probably do without too many public displays of affection – who wants to see mum and dad making out?

Yash plans to throw the 20th wedding anniversary party Shane and Dips never had (because he was high on drugs and she was cheating with a hunky neighbour), but has no idea her mother has made a suggestion to her spouse that may mean a massive change for the family – she wants to move to Sydney to make a fresh start, and be closer to Kirsha and Jay. Is leaving Erinsborough the only way to couple can secure their future?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) learns Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is dating his arch-enemy Brent Colefax (Texas Watterston), and makes it very clear to his ex he doesn’t approve. Harlow has more on her mind as Fay’s death triggers memories of losing her own mother barely a year ago, and Brent’s attempt to comfort her are hampered when he starts receiving threatening messages – but who from?

Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) is on the case as she investigates her attack, seeing as the police aren’t making much progress, and puts flyers up around the university asking for information. When a piece of evidence is found at the scene, she doesn’t realise the link to another Ramsay Street resident…