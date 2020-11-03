Wanting her to suffer for the things she said, Scarlett sabotages Bea's van in the hope that she will have a nasty accident while driving it, only it isn't Bea that ends up behind the wheel...

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) borrows the van next week as her car is being serviced and soon comes to regret the decision when Scarlett's tampering works. Driving past the garage, Terese is unable to control the vehicle, which proves to be disastrous for Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) who is right in the path of it.

As Kyle is hit and knocked to the ground, a panicked Terese and Bea rush to his aid and he is taken to hospital for treatment. For Kyle, this is yet another setback as he was recently burned by a toppled barbecue and he is left terrified by the adage that things come in threes.

Meanwhile, determined to draw Scarlett out, Ned is stunned when Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) suggests that they stage a fake wedding, certain that's he will not be able to resist ruining their big day. That does turn out to be the case, but what Scarlett does and what occurs is more dramatic than any of them could have predicted.

Is this the end of the line for Scarlett, and will Ned finally be able to prove his innocence?

