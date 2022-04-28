Neighbours' original Pierce Greyson to return for guest appearance

Robards previously starred in more than 300 episodes of the soap between his arrival in 2018 and his exit in 2020, with his role having subsequently been filled by another actor, Don Hany.

Neighbours has confirmed that Tim Robards is set to return as millionaire businessman Pierce Greyson for a new storyline next month – two years after he departed Ramsey Street.

But now he'll be back for one last time before the series wraps up for good in June – and he's described it as "an absolute honour" to return to the character.

"COVID state border restrictions resulted in my sudden departure and replacement back in 2020 for what should have been my last month of filming," he explained.

"I’m beyond excited and grateful to get back and see the whole team whom I never got to say goodbye to. Now knowing the show is coming to an end, it’s such a privilege to be a part of it one last time."

Precise details regarding the character's return have not been revealed at this stage, beyond the fact that he'll be reunited with Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) – to whom he was married during his earlier stint on the show.

