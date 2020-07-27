The break-up leads to Nicolette's arrival after Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglue) learns of Jane's unhappiness and reaches out. Only Terese is left surprised when instead of just replying to her email, Nicolette appears at Lassiters.

But it soon becomes clear that things are not great between Nicolette and Jane when she does not seem to show much surprise or concern when she hears about the break-up. Viewers will learn that the two have had a fractured relationship since Nicolette came out as a lesbian in her teens.

RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Annie Jones and she told us how pleased she is to be making a full-time return as Jane to the show after sporadic guest appearances over the last couple of years.: “I always felt a bit sad after each stint finished as I had such a great time, Then they’d invite me back again and I’d have another wonderful couple of weeks, then be sad when it ended. So this time I thought, ‘Let’s stay forever!’

More like this

Going on to explain Jane's mistakes with raising her daughter, Jones added: "They are quite opposite in many ways, they often clash. There is a lot of ground to make up from Nicolette’s childhood, and Jane is hopeful she can rebuild things as she was never the most maternal of mothers and put looking after her nan, Mrs Mangel, before her own kids."

As for what the future holds for Nicolette on Ramsay Street, all signs point to her having a crush on Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), something that could lead to complications given that not only is she married, but Chloe is now pregnant too.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.