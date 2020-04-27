She left having landed her dream job in the States nearly five years ago, but in the wake of her brother's murder by bow and arrow she'll soon be back. With matriarch Sheila at war with the Kennedys, who she blames for bringing Finn to the street and holds responsible for Gary's death, can tough-nut Naomi play peacemaker between the neighbours?

And considering her colourful history with some of the other residents, what further drama awaits when she rocks up in her old stomping ground?

A spokesperson for Neighbours confirmed to RadioTimes.com that Naomi was due back on screen in Australia "in the immediate future," but with the UK lagging behind due to the reduction in episodes airing weekly due to schedule changes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, it's not yet clear exactly when the character will appear on Channel 5 - so watch this space.

In March, Neighbours show runner Jason Herbison exclusively teased to us that the Canning house would be welcoming some additional members after Gary being killed off, and the return of a 'fan favourite' was on the horizon - now it all makes sense…

