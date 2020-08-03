A devastated Levi was appalled by the deception, angry at Kyle for his criminal past, and convinced this means that Sheila loves her other grandson more. Viewers also know that the attack is what caused his epilepsy- something that he is keen to keep a secret from his bosses and colleagues in the police force.

Kyle does his best to remain level-headed and to convince Levi to return home, but the chat soon gets heated forcing Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) to step in to prevent things escalating. But while Kyle eventually understands that Levi needs space, he is worried that the stress could be a problem with Sheila's heart condition.

Levi has more pressing problems though, namely that he has nowhere to live and he is thrilled when Bea offers him a room at the Kennedy's. But unfortunately, when Bea asks Susan (Jackie Woodburne) the answer is not positive with Susan not keen on a new lodger she does not know- understandable given that Finn moving in was hardly a resounding success.

But with Levi staying at Lassiters and running low on cash, and adamant that he will never allow Sheila back into his life, will he be able to find somewhere to stay?

In other Erinsborough related news, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is about to return to Ramsay Street on a full-time basis. Jane has been seen recently with Karl (Alan Fletcher) bumping into her while holidaying in Perth but with her daughter, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), now in town, and with her eyes seemingly set on Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly), Jane herself will arrive to try and put things right with her.

The arrival of Jane and Nicolette comes hot on the heels of Elly Conway leaving the soap after 4-years. Jodi Anasta announced she had quit the role earlier this year and her final scenes aired last week.

