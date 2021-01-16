Neighbours cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?

As we continue through 2021, Neighbours is sure to have more shocks in store for fans.

Last year, the soap celebrated its 35th anniversary, which included plenty of deaths, returning characters and newcomers.

Neighbours is showing no signs of slowing down, either, and a new year will only bring about more drama for the Erinsborough residents.

So, if you need help keeping up to date with the comings, goings and returnees, then look no further.

Read on for your essential guide to the Neighbours cast.

JOINING

Cameron Robbie (Jessie Porter)

Cameron Robbie will be joining the Neighbours cast as Jessie Porter in upcoming months, and the young actor has a very famous connection to Erinsborough, indeed. His sister is Hollywood superstar, Margot Robbie, who once appeared in Neighbours between 2008 and 2011 as Donna Freedman.

Little is known about newcomer Jessie, but he’s already been described as a “wealthy lifeguard”, who takes on a summer job at the Lassiters’ bar. We can expect to see him on screen in March, according to Digital Spy.

Nathan Borg (Curtis Perkins)

Neighbours have announced that hard of hearing actor, Nathan Borg, will be joining the long-running soap in a guest role. Borg will be playing new teacher Curtis Perkins in scenes that will see his character alongside legendary players such as Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) and Jane Harris (Annie Jones).

The 24-year-old actor was born six-weeks premature and after suffering from meningitis, he needed a cochlear implant in his right ear at the age of two to enable him to start hearing and learning. He is the first actor on Australian television with that implant.

RETURNING

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton)

This return has made us very happy! Amy was a highlight of the late 90s’ with the bubbly and unpredictable character breathing new life into the show at the time and Jacinta was fantastic in the role. So to hear she is on her way back has us very excited and we cannot wait to see what she will get up to when she returns to Erinsborough.

Speaking about her return, Jacinta said: “As Amy Greenwood has always held a fond place in my heart, to reprise her 20 years later feels like a gift that rarely happens in one’s career. She’s effusive and flamboyant and joyous to play. Her time back in Erinsborough will see her experience everything from friendship to drama, to romance and heartbreak. It’s quite the ride.”

Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)

The recent Neighbours promo had us all guessing as to who the mystery woman was and we put some guesses out there- and one of them was right. Melanie will be making her return to Erinsborough early in 2021- so get ready to hear that epic laugh again!

A hugely popular character in the 80s’ and early 90s’, Melanie married Joe Mangel (Mark Little) and left with him back in 1991. She made a brief return in 2005 where we learned it was not happily ever after for the pair and she has not been heard from since- until now that is. We are yet to learn what brings Melanie back but here’s hoping she is back for a lengthy stay!

