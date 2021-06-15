6 Hollyoaks spoilers for next week: Mercedes accused of stealing Diane’s baby as Cher plots revenge

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) discovers she’s not pregnant and loses the plot, so when Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) gives birth and her newborn goes missing, spiteful Cher McQueen (Bethannie Hare) ensures her step-mother is prime suspect for snatching her.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) is stunned to learn about a secret fling, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) fears for his family and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is shocked to hear an old face has returned.

Here are all your Hollyoaks spoilers for 21st – 25th June 2021.

Cher’s meltdown

Trolled by online haters, insecure Cher tells Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) she wants to bleach off her birthmark following a barrage of abusive comments about her appearance. Worried for his girlfriend, Ro tells Sylver McQueen (David Tag) his daughter is at breaking point so the protective dad steps in: he agrees to take her to a consultation to have the mark medically removed if she deletes her social media accounts.

Cher’s impatience gets the better of her and she tries to get rid of the birthmark herself, much to Romeo’s horror. He pleads with her to get checked out at the hospital as she struggles with the pain – but Cher is about to set off a chain of catastrophic events…

Baby agony for Mercedes

Feeling out of his depth as Cher swiftly spirals into self-destruction, Romeo confides in Mercedes he can’t stop thinking about their illicit night of passion and it’s preventing him supporting his girlfriend when she needs him most. Unfortunately, gobby Goldie has overheard their incriminating conversation…

Mercy manages to shut down her cousin’s threat to reveal the fling to Sylver and heads off to her first scan – where she’s devastated to learn she was never actually pregnant. Hitting the bottle and lashing out at her loved ones, including fragile Cher, Mercedes is a mess as she processes the difficult news. And the arrival of a newborn baby in the village only makes things worse.

Diane gives birth

Diane’s waters break but the paranoid parent refuses to leave the house, such is the grip OCD has over her. Tony is frantic but his wife eventually gets to the maternity ward and birth to a beautiful baby girl, who they name Eva.

Sadly Di’s problems only escalate as she refuses to let anyone else touch her tiny daughter, even her own father. Tone persuades her to leave Eva with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) so they can have a serious talk about her mental health – then the little’un disappears… Where has she gone?

Mercedes framed for baby snatching

Jealous of Mercedes sapping all the attention while she feels ignored, Cher sneakily snatches Eva from her pram and places her next to a sleeping Mercedes at the pub flat. With the whole village on high alert to find the bubba, the Hutchinsons lay the blame at a mortified Scott, who agrees to move out.

Goldie tells Sylver she thinks Mercy might have something to do with the missing kiddy as she was so devastated about her non-pregnancy, then Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) finds the landlady cradling baby Eva… Insisting she’s been set up, will anyone believe Mercedes, or will Cher confess to everything – including the fact she made her step-mum think she was preggers to mess with her mind?

Elsewhere on Hollyoaks

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is running out of ideas (which probably didn’t take long, she’s not the brightest spark) as to how she can get John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) and Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) out of prison, now both insist they were the ones who killed bullying corrupt cop George. Begging James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for a lifeline, the lawyer asks a favour from local cop DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval). Can she help bend the rules and set them free?

Toby is disconcerted to learn Pete Buchanan, the man who abused his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) throughout her childhood, has been spotted near the village, despite the very clear warnings they issued to him to stay away recently. Realising vulnerable young girls are in danger with the paedophile walking the streets protective Toby vows to track Pete down and deal with him, but will he tell Cleo what he’s got planned?