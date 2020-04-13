Typical of a McQueen, Cher has strong family values and is ready to learn more about her father – but all she knows about him so far is that he is a convicted murderer…

Described as "the life and soul of the party", aspiring hairdresser and beautician Cher will be played by actress and singer Bethany Hare.

This will be her first recurring role in a TV show. Earlier this year, Hare released her first single, titled 'The Idea of Love'.

Hollyoaks – Cher McQueen (Bethany Hare) Channel 4

Her Hollyoaks character – set to make her first appearance on Thursday, 23rd April on E4 – will capture the hearts of the teenage residents, and promises to "inject some fun and energy into the village".

"Everyone’s been so nice," Hare said of joining Hollyoaks. "It is like a little family. I was nervous coming in, and everyone has just put me at ease. I’m absolutely loving it. I feel like I am learning so much from other cast members every day as well”

Describing Cher as "very sassy", she added: "She definitely has an attitude, but she’s also caring and she’s so big on family, just like the McQueens. She’ll always be there for someone. I’m so excited to join the McQueen family.”

Hollyoaks airs new episodes Mondays and Tuesdays at 6:30pm on Channel 4, with first look episodes on E4 at 7pm. Hollyoaks Favourites continues Wednesdays-Fridays on E4 at 7pm.

