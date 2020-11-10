Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 16th - 20th November 2020.

Last chance for Cain and Moira

The delivery of the decree nisi is the final nail in the coffin for her marriage as far as Moira is concerned, and the forlorn farmer prepares to say goodbye to the village - and Cain - for good. In true Coira style, there's a last-minute twist in store…

Hearing her estranged, enraged hubby is out for revenge on Jamie, Moira finds Cain at the Dingles' barn armed with a metal pipe. As she uses her best thug-whispering tactics to talk Cain down from doing something he'll regret in a fit of anger to protect his family (remember Joe Tate?), the couple are locked in the barn by her mischievous brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), the Tates' latest guard dog. An intense two-hander follows in which Cain and Moira pick over the bones of their cursed romance and decide, once and for all, if they have a future together. Please, let's move on and forget that icky fling with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) ever happened.

Knife horror for Belle

Cain's motivation for getting even with the Tates stems from his sister Belle's abhorrent treatment by evil Jamie. This week his fragile sibling is pushed to the psychological limit when the voice of her dead mum Lisa grows louder in her head, and tells her she has to defend her family against all odds.

As Nate and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) get ready for their baby's gender reveal party, Belle disappears - and so does the cake knife. As the clan realise she's missing, and hasn't been taking her meds, Belle stumbles through the woods, convinced someone is chasing her. Her loved ones mount a desperate search, but when Belle hallucinates Jamie is attacking her she lashes out with the knife. Yikes, sounds like Halloween is happening all over again…

Dawn sells herself to Jamie

It's a busy week for Jamie, who is also making life a misery for Dawn just for the heck of it. Believing she's back on drugs the businessman gives her the chop from the HOP, forcing Dawn to reveal what she's really been up to - she's not using, she's selling. Herself.

Shamefully admitting she's been sleeping with old punters for cash, distressed Dawn offers herself to her boss in exchange for continued employment and discretion. Sleazy Jamie is all for it and the pair arrange a clandestine liaison, then he mysteriously asks sidekick Mac to make sure Dawn's dad Will Taylor (Dean Andres) pays a visit to Home Farm later that day. Jamie obviously wants to humiliate Dawn but he'd better hope he doesn't get another pasting from her angry daddy. Actually, we hope he wipes the floor with him.

Vinny keeps Paul's secret

Poor old Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) is still keeping the secret that spineless dad Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) has fallen off the gambling wagon. However, he decides he can't take the deceitful atmosphere at Wishing Well Cottage a minute longer so he makes an announcement - he's moving out.

Spinning the line he wants to give Paul and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) some space for their reignited romance to flourish, Vin says he's shacking up with pal Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele). Is the lad unwittingly enabling his father's bad behaviour, and setting Mand up for more heartache down the track?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Mac continues to make his presence felt in the village as he humiliates Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins). Hitting the bottle once again in the aftermath of her messy split from Vanessa, Charity gets a pep talk from Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) but will it be enough to talk some sense into her? Or are we in for more classic Charity self-destruction?

Misery meets Single White Female, that's how the obsession Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) has developed with girl crush Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) is playing out. Her antics have recently been stalled, however, which continues this week when Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) manages to put a stop to the next stage of her plan. The teen is upset, and considers resorting to even more drastic and disturbing methods to get what she wants. It will all end in tears. And probably bloodshed.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.