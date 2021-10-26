6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kerry returns and Kim gets a shock at Andrea’s memorial

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) plans to rob wealthy Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and is stunned to find Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is her housekeeper! But what other secrets is Chloe keeping?

Advertisement

Kim Tate (Claire King) gets some nasty surprises at Andrea’s memorial, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) struggles with her recovery from the fire, and Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) does his bit for the environment.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 25th – 29th October 2021.

Kerry busts Charity and Mack’s robbery

Charity and Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) break into Chloe’s extremely swanky house and are taken aback to realise the extent of the girl’s wealth. And that’s not the only surprise in store, as when they try sneak out having stolen a load of expensive watches they’re caught by the housekeeper, who Charity recognises as former villager Kerry! What a small world.

Kerry covers in front of Chloe when she gets home unexpectedly, then once she’s despatched she orders Charity and Mack to leave and agrees to keep quiet about their attempted burglary, as long as they hand over their haul. The thieving pair slope off but Mack has secretly kept one of the watches, which he’ll live to regret as Chloe’s dad sounds like the kind of guy you don’t cross. Despite being in prison he’s got cameras all over the house and has witnessed the robbery – what revenge will he take from behind bars? And will Kerry be reunited with daughter Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson)?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Kim’s shock at Andrea’s memorial

Still reeling from the survival week disaster the locals gather to mourn at Andrea’s memorial, though Kim is convinced the service will lure Jamie out of hiding and her theory her son faked his death will be proved right.

There are some surprise guests at the church, but not the ones Kim was expecting. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) returns having bailed when he thought Malone’s body was about to be dug up, and Andrea’s grieving mum Hazel shows up and ends up taking Millie to live with her, leaving Kim devastated. Will Kim finally accept Jamie is gone? Or is there still a chance he survived his plunge into the river?

Priya can’t cope

More post-survival week shockwaves are felt elsewhere as Priya continues to recover from being badly burned after being caught in the amazing maize maze blaze. She is upset when doctors inform her she will need a second skin graft, but there are no guarantees it will be a success.

Princess Priya struggles to process what the future holds and fears she won’t be the same person with such a dramatically altered appearance. She bans her concerned loved ones from visiting and shuts herself away from the world, rejecting any support in her darkest hour…

Liam goes viral as soaps unite

The soaps unite in a special TV event this week as characters and events crossover between the UK’s continuing dramas for the first time. It’s all in the name of highlighting climate change and coincides with the COP26 conference, and Emmerdale are doing their bit with a nod to environmentalism.

Liam launches a new community allotment in memory of late daughter Leanna, and Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) encourages him to make a TikTok video of him dad dancing, which swiftly becomes a viral sensation. So much so it’s viewed by Gary Windass in an episode of Coronation Street! Watch out also for Liam referencing an old doctor pal who works at Holby City, among other inter-soap Easter eggs.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is relieved when Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) drops the assault case following their altercation over Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) bullying April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), and hopes the families can move on. Easier said than done, as Cathy’s cruel antics can’t just be forgotten. Let’s hope everyone can make amends, as surely the message of this thought-provoking storyline is to teach forgiveness?

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is happy for his partner but has his own stresses about Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) destroying the Woolpack’s reputation by wanting to ditch freshly cooked food and serve ready meals instead. Needing something to smile about the stressed chef spontaneously pops the question to Rhona, who laughs in his face because she thinks it’s a joke. So Marlon goes along with it and pretends he’s not crushed. Awks.