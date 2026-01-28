Life will never be the same again for Kim and Joe Tate (Claire King and Ned Porteous) in Emmerdale, after Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) revealed himself to be alive after six years away.

It's something viewers haven't quite got over either. Graham suddenly returned during the recent Coronation Street crossover episode, having seemingly survived being ran over, hit over the head, pushed off a cliff and being cremated.

In a later conversation with ex-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) he explained that with thanks to his strict SAS training, he was able to pretend to be dead before being whisked out of the country to avoid the hit that Kim had put out on him.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) 'returned from the dead'. ITV

After hearing that Rhona's step-daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) was in trouble with drug dealer Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), Graham promised to bring an end to the family's turmoil.

As we now know, he didn't have to - as Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) killed him before he had the chance.

When Graham updated Rhona on the situation earlier this week, they were almost rumbled by Joe, who was convinced he'd seen his former guardian. Thinking it was just his mind playing tricks on him, he spoke openly to Rhona about how much he missed him and wished he still played a part in his life.

These words clearly made quite the impact on Graham, who decided to blow his cover and show up at Home Farm.

In today's episode, Joe and Kim were utterly blindsided by his sudden 'return from the dead'.

Graham dropped the revelation that Kim was responsible for his disappearance, something which seemed to tear apart Joe's recent reconciliation with his step-grandmother.

Kim (Claire King) and Joe (Ned Porteous) had a lot of questions. ITV

Kim had her own concerns, wondering whether he'd reappeared because they were still technically married, and whether he now thought he was entitled to some of her fortune.

He reassured her that he was only back to save Rhona and April, but was now looking to repair his relationship with Joe - who was utterly sickened and had headed outside for fresh air.

Upon his return to the living room, Joe brought with him two police officers, who explained they had some questions for Graham and wanted him to accompany them to the station.

Graham was mortified to learn his ward had alerted authorities to his potentially fraudulent behaviour.

Will he be able to explain himself, or will there be further legal issues? And will Joe ever be able to forgive Graham?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

