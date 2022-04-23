Emmerdale producer teases special 50th anniversary episodes

The celebrations for the golden anniversary will officially begin in October, with Shaw and her writers promising to bestow each of the ITV show's characters with "a little bit of limelight".

"Of course, we're still planning for our huge 50th golden birthday in the autumn, think we're all really absolutely giddy about it here," Shaw told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"It's just a big chance to show everything that we do best, to make sure every single one of our wonderful characters in the show gets a little bit of limelight."

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw ITV

Advertisement

She added: "There is definitely going to be something for everyone there and can't really tell you much more about that as obviously, it's a while away."

Emmerdale recently announced an epic Flashforward Week which will feature major storylines, exciting cliffhangers and stunts that have come before in past decades. The special run of episodes will include Faith Dingle's big secret from the week having a knock-on effect on her children, Cain and Chas Dingle, and Marlon's recovery from a stroke will be a central storyline leading up to the anniversary. The producer also disclosed that there will be "another big health story this year for one of our characters that will have a huge effect on all those people close to them." Elsewhere, we have some of our most beloved couples set to be tested and another character hiding a massive secret from her family that will change everything for her family.

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle in hospital (ITV)