Emmerdale producer teases special 50th anniversary episodes
The golden anniversary will see each character getting "a little bit of limelight"
Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw has teased details for the soap's 50th anniversary special episodes this autumn.
The celebrations for the golden anniversary will officially begin in October, with Shaw and her writers promising to bestow each of the ITV show's characters with "a little bit of limelight".
"Of course, we're still planning for our huge 50th golden birthday in the autumn, think we're all really absolutely giddy about it here," Shaw told RadioTimes.com and other press.
"It's just a big chance to show everything that we do best, to make sure every single one of our wonderful characters in the show gets a little bit of limelight."
She added: "There is definitely going to be something for everyone there and can't really tell you much more about that as obviously, it's a while away."
Emmerdale recently announced an epic Flashforward Week which will feature major storylines, exciting cliffhangers and stunts that have come before in past decades.
The special run of episodes will include Faith Dingle's big secret from the week having a knock-on effect on her children, Cain and Chas Dingle, and Marlon's recovery from a stroke will be a central storyline leading up to the anniversary.
The producer also disclosed that there will be "another big health story this year for one of our characters that will have a huge effect on all those people close to them."
Elsewhere, we have some of our most beloved couples set to be tested and another character hiding a massive secret from her family that will change everything for her family.
One character who fans are already aware is hiding something is Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) with the soap recently teasing a mystery connection to Vanessa Woodfield's new love interest, Suzy (Martelle Edinborough).
Shaw noted: "Leyla's got a huge story coming up where a shocking secret is revealed, and this will have huge ramifications for Liam and Jacob, in particular."
Emmerdale producers previously teased that the special week in October may also include familiar faces returning to the Dales, explosive stunts and the arrival of a baby.
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub with Flashforward Week beginning on 9th May 2022.
