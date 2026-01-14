Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has been arrested for a crime she didn't even commit in Emmerdale – with thanks to Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) planting passports of enslaved workers in her living room.

As viewers saw, vile Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) was keeping a number vulnerable people captive in the attic space of her farmhouse, which neighboured with Moira's homestead Butler's Farm.

The workers – including Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) – were forced to live in squalor while working long hours, and were often on the receiving end of Celia's son Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) abuse.

Meanwhile, an oblivious Moira struck up a venture with Celia, which quickly turned sour. She realised that her business partner had forged her signature on several documents to buy an influx of turkeys, something which has now come back to haunt her.

Celia (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray (Joe Absolom) were running a modern slavery operation. ITV

As well as the contracts between the women, police have now also found the identification documents that Robert stashed on her bookshelf. He'd been forced to commit the act by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), who is blackmailing Robert's sister Vic (Isabel Hodgins) into handing over her share of Butler's.

If the siblings didn't comply, he would expose the footage of her killing their brother John (Oliver Farnworth) in some woodland.

Moira was gobsmacked to be taken away by the police, and in the interview room she denied all involvement in Celia and Ray's disgusting operation. Shockingly, the officer didn't seem to believe a word that came out of her mouth.

She thought that Moira had benefitted from the money Celia was bringing in, at a troubling time for the farming industry and following a slurry leak on her land.

Robert (Ryan Hawley) has been left guilt-ridden. ITV/YouTube

Meanwhile, word of Moira's arrest reached Home Farm. Robert told Joe that he would "blow [Joe's] world apart' if she was sent down, and he seemed to take enjoyment out of the threat.

Will Moira ever be able to prove her innocence?

