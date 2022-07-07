Phil Mitchell's fate on EastEnders delayed as Boris Johnson resigns

The BBC soap has been pushed back by 10 minutes to allow for a longer episode of BBC News in light of Boris Johnson's resignation.

Those ready to find out what happened to Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden) after last night's EastEnders have a little bit longer to wait.

As a result, EastEnders will now air at 7:10pm, instead of 7:40pm.

This will be followed by another exciting match at the Women's Euro 2022 in Match of the Day Live: Norway v Northern Ireland, running from 7:40pm until 10pm.

It comes at an exciting time for EastEnders fans who were left with an almighty cliffhanger last night.

Phil Mitchell in jail on EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil was promised a deadly visit from his new prison enemy, Craig, at 6pm sharp.

After telling Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that he wouldn't see the next day, it looked like the end for the hardman.

With last night's doof-doof landing right as Craig's cohorts raided the cell, it's certainly not looking good for Phil.

Will he survive the night? And with Sharon the only one who knows what's going on, will she deliver the news to Kat?

Those who do want to know what happens can catch the episode on BBC iPlayer now - or you can read our spoiler-filled rundown on Phil Mitchell's storyline.

BBC iPlayer is currently streaming weekly boxsets for EastEnders throughout the summer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

