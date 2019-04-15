Desperately scrabbling around to make fast cash any way he can as his once-mighty empire falls, Phil has joined forces with prodigal son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) who returned after a year away from Walford and has promised to help him pay off his debt - but is secretly plotting to double cross and fleece his father as revenge for their past grievances.

Danny has already made veiled threats to Phil's teenage daughter Lou if Mr Mitchell messes him about, sending thugs to the Square to befriend the oblivious blonde schoolgirl. Phil has forced lackey Keanu to stay close to Louise and pretend they are back together as a way of keeping her safe, but in new pictures from the episode airing on Monday 22 April it looks like the Taylor totty has failed in his task…

Keanu bites the bullet and calls Phil who is furious when he learns dastardly Danny has taken revenge and Louise has been kidnapped. Sending Ben to aid Keanu to find her and bring her back to safety, Phil is in a race against time to save his little girl - but where has she been taken, and what will her abductors do to her?

