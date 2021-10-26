6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Gray proposes to Chelsea and Stacey’s friend Eve disappears

Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) is stunned when Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) asks her to marry him – will she accept and tie the knot with the father of her child?

Advertisement

Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) is haunted by her tragic past, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) begs Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) to give Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) a chance, and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) returns to chaos.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 1st – 5th November 2021.

Gray asks Chelsea to marry him

Gray is a ball of conflicted feelings as he prepares for his dad’s funeral and reflects on his falling out with Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty). When he bumps into her it’s understandably awkward – Gray asks her along to the funeral for moral support but she refuses, unable to forgive his recent bad behaviour.

Whit feels guilty and later offers to accompany Gray to his father’s farewell, only to find her services are no longer required as baby mama Chelsea has stepped in as a last-minute plus one. When they get home after a difficult day, a tired, emotional and slightly drunk Gray is thankful for Chelsea being there – so thankful that he asks her to marry him! What will she say?

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Vi’s secret past

Vi is not her usual lively (and by that mean we mean rude) self and shamefully admits to Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) that estranged son Jonno has sold all her possessions after the row they had that forced her to move out. When Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is flogging items from a house clearance, Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) recognises it all belongs to his nan and asks Vi for an explanation.

Granny H admits what’s happened but stops Stu having a pop at his dastardly dad, though she’s soon searching among the stuff for a particular keepsake, an antique children’s book, and panics when it’s not there. Billy sold it to Kim Fox (Tameka Empson), who refuses to return it, but when Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) finds a faded photograph among the pages he wonders why exactly Vi is so keen on getting the book back. Is the picture a clue to a secret from her past?

Stacey panics as Eve does a runner

Jean can barely hide her disapproval of Stacey’s cellmate Eve and makes it very clear she doesn’t want her daughter’s dodgy mate living with them. Livewire Eve has been described as a ‘northern Slater’ so it sounds like she’d fit right in with her gobby attitude and volatile temper – maybe that’s what Jean’s worried about…

Eve concocts a way to stop the Slaters getting evicted from No.31 and confronts Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), though it’s touch and go whether this makes the situation better or worse. Despite trying to save them all from being on the streets, Eve’s efforts don’t wash with Jean and she orders her to leave, which she does – then Stacey points out the consequences of her mum’s demand are more serious than she realises and Eve could be in real trouble…

Soaps unite for climate change

Featuring in all the UK soaps this week is a special crossover event to highlight awareness of climate change and environmental issues to coincide with the COP26 conference, in which the shows refer to each other for the first time (apart from that Children in Need comedy sketch which doesn’t count) and characters crop up in rival shows via social media videos.

EastEnders has Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) view an online clip of Maria Connor from Coronation Street leading a protest against pollution, Kim discussing an article on sustainable fashion from Hollyoaks’ Cindy Cunningham and Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes) going viral in Emmerdale as she promotes meat-free Mondays. It’s the continuing drama equivalent of Avengers Assemble.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

Mick returns with Ollie and walks straight into a family feud as Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) chucks a drink over Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and the pair have a massive, and public, fight in a pub full of punters. Despairing at his daughters’ dust-up, Mick unwittingly makes matters worse by buying Frankie a second-hand car which fuels Nancy’s jealousy of her sister and brings their hatred to a head. Plus, Mick wants to know why a woman he’s never met called Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) has installed herself behind the Queen Vic bar…

Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) sweet-talks Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) into investing in his latest moneymaking opportunity and persuades him to part with £3,000. He tells Dotty he’s managed to scrape some cash together for her wayward mum, overheard by a suspicious Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) – has their secret scam been rumbled? Is Sonia about to find out Rocky isn’t her real dad?