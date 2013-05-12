Billy Mitchell has never been the luckiest when it comes to affairs of the heart, so you might be surprised to learn that his forthcoming date with Ava Hartman gets off to a promising start.

Ava tells Billy that she admires his closeness with Lola and he tells her that he’s trying to make up for lost time. But this conversation only serves to remind Ava of Dexter’s father, who viewers will see making his debut in this week’s episodes.

Such thoughts put a dampener on the evening after Billy quickly becomes aware that it’s not over between Ava and her ex, Sam. Ava then to tries to rekindle the date and leans in to kiss Billy, but is this enough to save their blossoming relationship? Find out when the episode transmits on Tuesday 21 May.

