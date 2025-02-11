It was a sensational start and true to what Holland promised in his introduction to EastEnders in Radio Times - "gossip, intrigue and scandal are high on the list of daily events".

These days one might have to add murder, sex abuse, drug addiction, coercive control and euthanasia. In fact, pretty much any important issue you can think of has been featured in Albert Square over the years - and all before the watershed. It's testament to EastEnders' commitment to highlighting difficult subjects that it still has a huge and loyal audience.

And because of its power, even if you've never watched it, the names of characters like Doctor Legg, "Nasty" Nick Cotton, his mother Dot, the Mitchell brothers, Angie and Sharon Watts, will have squirrelled themselves into your consciousness.

In this week's issue we celebrate the great female actors that now drive the narrative on the BBC's biggest soap - read what the seven wicked women of Walford have to say in our photo special.

EastEnders may not be the force it once was, but it still reflects life in Britain today. We hope you enjoy our tribute to a very special show. Now, get out of my pub!

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

EastEnders 40th Anniversary Special photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Nicky Johnston, Styling by Natalie Read, HMU by Bryony Blake; Anna Winterburn; Lydia Barnes; Umunique Jamison; Jessica Doyle; Lisa Davey; Lynda J Pearce; Charley McEwen, Set dressing by Lisa Engel at Propped Up

Also in this week's Radio Times:

From hosting the BAFTAs to getting inside the mind of a serial killer - David Tennant tells RT what's harder

what's harder Take a look at season 3 of the dark and dangerous holiday drama The White Lotus

We head for the Hebrides for a slice of Scandi-style crime drama in The Island

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.