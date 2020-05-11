"I'm just glad you two are back on track," said Peter slyly before adding, "Sorry that was really insensitive of me."

A paranoid Jay picked up on the dig but Lola assured him that all Peter was referring to was the fact that she told Peter about her abortion. At the same time she couldn't help but apologise saying that there was no excuse for her actions.

"It's not like you lied about anything," Jay added which only made Lola feel even worse about what had been simply a drunken one night stand. The pair do of course have history from Lola's early days on the Square. At one stage Peter Beale even moved in with Lola although Jay has always been a much better choice than selfish Pete.

Later Lola tried to downplay their night and convince Peter not to say anything but he took great glee in turning the knife and watching his ex squirm.

"I'm not planning on saying anything to him," Peter teased Lola. "But if he asks me...I told you I don't like liars."

Peter Beale being sanctimonious is almost as bad as his dad but Lola may have to face this head on if she's to hold on to what she's got with Jay. Stay strong, girl.

