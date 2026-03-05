The Walford residents have gathered to bid farewell to Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) in EastEnders, as the legendary character moved into a care home amid his worsening young-onset dementia.

A special episode, which featured stellar performances from Bradley, Gemma Bissix, Steve McFadden and Karen Henthorn, marked the end of the latest chapter in the ongoing storyline.

Stepdaughter Clare Bates (Bissix) and youngster Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) organised the last minute party, after discharging Nige from hospital and taking him to The Queen Vic to enjoy one final pint. The locals all arrived to show their support and share stories from his time living in Albert Square.

Tracey (Jane Slaughter) shared a memory of when she introduced him to first wife Debbie (Nicola Duffett), while Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) recalled the time he woke up in a field following Ricky Butcher's (Sid Owen) stag party, and believed they had arrived in France.

It was clear that he still didn't remember Clare, and she feared that it was too late to reconcile with him.

When Phil Mitchell (McFadden) and Julie Bates (Henthorn) arrived, they tore strips off Clare for her irresponsible behaviour and she burst into tears in the toilets. Julie rushed after her, and during a heartfelt conversation, the women agreed to make amends for his sake.

Julie approached Nigel and decided to include Clare in the conversation, speaking of their close bond during her youth. Glancing upwards, he smiled at Clare, having finally remembered her.

Unfortunately, the clock was ticking and they had to get him to the care home. The streets were lined with his nearest and dearest, who offered a round of applause as he drove off.

Phil and Clare were startled by the home's surroundings as they wheeled him into his room, and it quickly became apparent that the change of scenery was impacting Nigel too. Confused, he lashed out towards his family, punching Clare's lip and screaming at Phil.

Consumed with emotion, Clare raced out and asserted that she'd be in touch to visit again.

Meanwhile, back in The Square, Julie broke down in tears while packing her husband's belongings into a suitcase. Her life was never going to be the same again, and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) offered a shoulder to cry on.

Yolande assured her that he wouldn't be alone in the care home, and that their neighbours had already chipped into a group chat to organise who was going to visit him and when.

A broken Phil shared the same sentiment. He told the carer that, although Nigel had survived his recent pneumonia setback, his mind had deteriorated to a point that he was no longer himself.

The carer urged him to take some time for himself, and with the weight of Nige's 24 hour care was in their hands, he could also take time to adjust. Walking back into his room, Phil told his best mate that he loved him before leaving.

Following recent struggles with his mental health, will Phil be able to cope without Nigel in Albert Square?

