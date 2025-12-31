❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders reveals gunshot terror and 2027 flash-forward clues in New Year's Eve BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 31 December 2025 at 6:30 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad