EastEnders has confirmed that someone will face a gunshot nightmare in 2027, but luckily for viewers, they won't have long to wait to see the incident.

A game-changing New Year's Day flash-forward – which will see the action jump exactly one year into the future – will reveal a particularly eventful time for Max Branning (Jake Wood) and his family.

It comes after Max was ostracised from his loved ones, after a rather dramatic two weeks in Walford.

The love rat returned and discovered that five years ago, he fathered a child with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). If that wasn't enough of a shock, he then learnt that his entire family have hid it from him.

Following a Christmas Day punch-up with brother Jack (Scott Maslen), he drowned his sorrows with Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and the two slept together. At the time, they had no idea who one another was.

Ian tried to pay Max to leave. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In today's instalment, Cindy's ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) attempted to pay Max off, handing a large sum of money in the hope that he would flee Albert Square and start afresh.

But Max wasn't prepared to leave without a fight, and coaxed son Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) and daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) into drinks with him at The Vic. There, he made a promise that he would change and be a better father.

Oscar and Lauren were unwilling to forgive. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

However, when Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) waltzed in and shouted about him trying to kiss Linda the day before, they realised that he wasn't a reformed character after all.

With the Branning-Beale clan gathering in Harry's Barn to see in 2026, Max called by to tell Ian that his plan hadn't worked and that he wouldn't be leaving after all. It's safe to say that nobody was impressed!

Who is at risk in 2027? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As fireworks burst into the air above London, Max stared at the revellers and viewers were treated to a series of glimpses into what 2026 and beyond may look like on the BBC soap.

First we saw a baby on an ultrasound scan, followed by a Spirit of Ecstasy mascot from a Rolls-Royce car. Who is Max marrying?

Finally, a gloved hand aimed a gun. Are we about to see a death?

