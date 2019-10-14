The news comes after soap bosses were reportedly concerned about Gaffney’s behaviour off-screen.

At the start of October, the actor shared an image from a wellness health retreat on Instagram, saying it was “a step in the right direction”.

A spokesperson for EastEnders told RadioTimes.com: “We do not discuss personal contracts.”

Gaffney hasn’t appeared in the soap for several weeks, with his character having jetted off to India to visit his son Sami.

The actor first played Robbie Jackson in 1993, portraying the troubled teen and best friend to Wellard the dog until 2003, when he left Albert Square for a life in India.

Although returning to play the character briefly over the next decade, it wasn’t until 2017 that Jackson returned to screens once more.

