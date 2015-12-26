Once Ronnie realised that Vincent hadn't been snatched, she raced to stop the vehicle from being crushed. In the end, though, it was Vincent who made the grisly discovery at the scrapyard - Fatboy's trademark 'F' chain proving that the local DJ had been bumped off in a case of mistaken identity.

However, Vincent chose not to tell Ronnie the truth about Fatboy's death, saying instead that one of her own thugs had chosen to scam her by pretending to be trapped in the car.

To a concerned Dot, Vincent lied and said that Fatboy had got a DJing gig in Austria and might well be staying overseas should he prove to be successful.

The death of Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb marks the end of actor Ricky Norwood's five-year stint on the BBC1 soap. The departure of the star was announced back in October, with a spokesperson commenting at the time: "We can confirm Ricky is leaving EastEnders. We wish him all the best for the future."

During his time on EastEnders, Norwood won the Best Newcomer award at the 2010 Inside Soap Awards and Most Popular Newcomer at the 2011 National Television Awards.

However, last year, he was suspended for two months from EastEnders after he was reportedly videoed on Skype smoking cannabis and performing a sex act while naked. It is understood though that the decision to write out Fatboy was not linked to that past suspension.

