The actress, who was the wife of the late Richard Briers and mother to two daughters, passed away on Tuesday (26th April), her agent confirmed.

Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies has died aged 87.

Barry Langford tweeted: "Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.

"A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate.

"She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie".

Davies starred in a string of Doctor Who episodes in the 1960s, playing the role of Jenny alongside William Hartnell as the Time Lord.

She also starred in Grange Hill as teacher Mrs Singleton in the 1990s.

She went on to appear in BBC dramas Doctors and EastEnders, as well as acting alongside her husband Richard prior to his death in 2013.

Davies acted alongside her husband, who was best known for his role in TV sitcom The Good Life, in films such as Peter’s Friends in 1992 and In the Bleak Midwinter in 1995.

The pair also starred together in the radio adaptation of TV series Brothers in Law.

Ann Davies and Richard Briers Getty Images

Tributes began pouring in from fans on social media following the tragic news of Davies’ passing.

"Superstar in a legendary Dr Who adventure, and she’ll never be forgotten by the fans!" one said. "Those episodes get rewatched a lot in my house."

A second wrote: "Condolences to her family...Such sad news. She was great as Jenny in The Dalek Invasion of Earth."