Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies dies aged 87
Ann Davies was best known for her roles in EastEnders and Doctor Who.
Doctor Who and EastEnders star Ann Davies has died aged 87.
The actress, who was the wife of the late Richard Briers and mother to two daughters, passed away on Tuesday (26th April), her agent confirmed.
Barry Langford tweeted: "Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday.
"A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate.
"She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie".
Davies starred in a string of Doctor Who episodes in the 1960s, playing the role of Jenny alongside William Hartnell as the Time Lord.
She also starred in Grange Hill as teacher Mrs Singleton in the 1990s.
She went on to appear in BBC dramas Doctors and EastEnders, as well as acting alongside her husband Richard prior to his death in 2013.
Davies acted alongside her husband, who was best known for his role in TV sitcom The Good Life, in films such as Peter’s Friends in 1992 and In the Bleak Midwinter in 1995.
The pair also starred together in the radio adaptation of TV series Brothers in Law.
Tributes began pouring in from fans on social media following the tragic news of Davies’ passing.
"Superstar in a legendary Dr Who adventure, and she’ll never be forgotten by the fans!" one said. "Those episodes get rewatched a lot in my house."
A second wrote: "Condolences to her family...Such sad news. She was great as Jenny in The Dalek Invasion of Earth."
Davies lived in West London with her husband Richard, who sadly passed away in 2013 aged 79.
The actor had been diagnosed with lung disease six years prior to his tragic death.
The couple’s daughter Lucy Briers followed in her parents’ footsteps and pursued an acting career, and has starred in The Bill, Doctors and Silent Witness.
Lucy also appeared in the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice as Mary Bennet. More recently, she starred in ITV's detective series Endeavour as Mrs Blish.
Davies is survived by her two daughters, Lucy and Katie.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1