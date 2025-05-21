Over his decades-long career, McStay notably starred in over 80 episodes of ITV's No Hiding Place and in a 1970s story of Doctor Who, as Derek Moberley.

In a statement, his representative said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Michael McStay, an actor of the highest standing and talented writer, whose career across stage, screen and radio spanned over six decades."

Alongside other roles in The Bill, EastEnders and The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, McStay's latest work to date was as Alan Hoyle in ITV soap Coronation Street – a role he took over from John Woodvine when the character returned.

Michael McStay pictured in the middle as Alan Hoyle in Coronation Street. ITV

McStay appeared in an number of episodes in 2011 and was the father of Charlotte Hoyle. He was an unexpected accomplice in John Stape's plan to steal the identity of Colin Fishwick.

Alongside his career across television and film, McStay also wrote plays for BBC Radio 4 and ITV comedy Pull the Other One, which starred the likes of Michael Elphick, Susan Tracy and Lila Kaye.

Tributes have poured in on social media, with fans remembering his many TV works. One user wrote on X: "Sad to see that Michael McStay has passed away. Absolutely adored him in Corrie as Alan Hoyle in the John Stape storyline. Both him and the late Jean Fergusson were brilliant in the basement episodes."

Another penned: "RIP Michael McStay. I had the great pleasure of meeting him twice, last time in April 2024. Such a lovely man, witty and on the ball in his '90s."