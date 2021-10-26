6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Corey plans his escape and will Abi marry Kevin?

Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) is given an ultimatum by Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) when she admits she almost committed murder to avenge her son’s death. As their wedding day looms, will she jilt Kev at the altar?

Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) plots his escape as new evidence reopens the case against him, Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) collapses and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) finds her inner eco-warrior!

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 1st – 5th November 2021.

Will Abi jilt Kevin at the altar?

On the eve of Abi and Kevin’s wedding, disgusted Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) confronts her prospective sister-in-law and reveals she knows all about the plan to shoot Corey and abandon her fiancee. Debs agrees to keep quiet on one condition – Abi leaves Weatherfield so Kev and Jack Webster (Kyran Bowes) aren’t dragged into any more of her dramas.

Abi agrees and packs her backs, but when she’s caught by Kev he wants to know why his bride is about to do a runner. Admitting everything about getting the gun and almost committing murder then skipping town, ashamed Abs insists the Websters are better off without her. Kevin is prepared to forgive and forget and says he’ll be waiting at the wedding venue, but will self-loathing Abi jilt him at the altar?

Corey plans his escape

Meanwhile, the police reopen Corey’s case after Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) hands in the blood-stained clothes he tried to hide, and the cops set off to arrest the cocky teen. Knowing the net is closing in, sly Stefan Brent (Paul Opacic) and his son go into hiding and beg Christian (Corey’s mate Eli’s dad who was bribed to be a witness in the trial) to help them flee the country.

Whether or not she becomes Kev’s wife, Abi embarks on a last-ditch mission to avenge Seb’s death – she and accomplice Gary Windass (Mikey North) are also after Christian, guessing Stefan will turn to him for help, so can they get to him first and persuade him to shop the Brents before they can get away?

Curtis collapses

Curtis struggles with his studies as his condition makes it hard for him to concentrate long enough to revise, and he doesn’t think he’ll live long enough to complete his course anyway. On the day of an important exam the medical student goes missing and Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) fears the worst.

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) finds him and convinces the lad to sit his test, but when the Street Cars cab won’t start and Curtis gives the car a push he collapses clutching his chest – has his heart given up? Thankfully he recovers after a short spell in hospital, but the incident puts things into perspective for Curtis and he makes some big decisions about his future, including ditching medical school so he can spend what little time he has left with Emma. And that’s not the only surprise he’s got up his sleeve…

Maria turns eco-warrior

Mild-mannered hairdresser Maria has gone from the girl next door with the disastrous love life to an eco-warrior fighting for a better future. Who knew?! Her transformation into a Mancunian Greta Thunberg with bangs continues this week when she leads a protest against a proposed bypass that could wreck local green space the red rec.

Her plight is picked up by the impressed local press, leading Maria to consider running for the local council elections. Former mayor Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) is miffed, as local politics is her area of expertise, so she decides to stand against her! Maria’s crusade is part of the big soap crossover event to highlight climate change and environmental issues, coinciding with the COP26 conference. Look out for viral videos of Maria’s demonstration being viewed by Tiff in EastEnders, and nods to Emmerdale and Doctors in Corrie throughout the week.

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Chatterbox Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) has been heartbreakingly mute since the shocking, tragic death of mum Natasha rocked the cobbles. Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) is at a loss as to how he can comfort his son and confides his worries in partner Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson). It’s barely a year since they lost Oliver, so how much more grief can one fractured family take? And will sweet Sam ever smile again?

The heat is on for Zeedan Nazir (Qasim Akhtar), and we’re not talking about his Madras recipe. Fearsome father-in-law Hashim Elamin (Vincent Ebrahim) is still forcing him to launder money through Speed Daal and suspicious Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) warns Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) her brother is up to something. Zee manages to put his sibling off the scent and suddenly announces he’s relaunching the food van – where he secretly plans to hide the dirty cash rather than in the books of the family business. What could possibly go wrong?