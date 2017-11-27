What is it about Henry that Gemma likes?

He’s handsome, charming and not really like anybody that she’s known before. She’s just overwhelmed by him when she meets him and it’s love at first sight straight away.

What is Gemma’s first reaction when Henry tracks her down to the Rovers?

She's given up on finding him by this point, so she feels down and alone about that. Then he comes in and she's overjoyed.

What are Gemma’s first thoughts when she finds out who he is?

She's impressed that he comes from such a well-to-do family. He doesn't intimidate her - she’s just so excited about him, so that’s all she’s thinking about because she’s already fallen for him.

Do you think that the fact that they are from such different worlds could cause problems for them?

It'll be interesting to see the challenges those class differences may bring. But I think that they're a good match because they have fun together and sometimes opposites can attract…

It’s nice to see Gemma having happier times - has it been fun to go back to that kind of lighthearted comedy again?

Yeah it has because I think that’s where Gemma really excels as a character. I like the balance, but the comedy things are more fun.

What did you first think when you read the storyline about Gemma having a love interest?

I was chuffed because I thought it would be really exciting and different for Gemma - it’s a new side to her that people haven’t seen yet.

What do you think the audience’s reaction will be?

I think they will be really happy for Gemma and I think they’ll like Henry too!

So, could Henry take the place of Peter Andre in Gemma’s eyes?

I don’t think anyone will take the place of Peter Andre in Gemma’s heart!

