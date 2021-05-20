Casualty announces new characters as Osi Okerafor and Elinor Lawless join cast

It looks like the Casualty family will be growing this summer. The BBC has announced that Osi Okerafor (Death in Paradise), and Doctors star Elinor Lawless will be joining the Casualty cast.

Advertisement

Okerafor will be playing locum registrar Matthew, who has a history of practicing medicine in the world’s trouble spots and, according to a statement released by the broadcaster, a “deep and enduring love for old flame Fenisha”.

We can’t imagine Ethan will be too thrilled about this development, especially if there’s still a spark between the pair.

Lawless joins as new consultant Stevie, though details about her character are yet to be revealed.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Okerafor will have his first Casualty appearance later this month, while Lawless won’t have her debut until Casualty’s 35th anniversary specials.

Speaking of the casting news, Okerafor said: “It’s a pleasure to become a part of the Casualty team. Everyone here is so genuinely friendly and it’s a very exciting environment to work in. I’m excited for viewers to see Matthew’s love for his patients and his willingness to do whatever it takes to care for them; it’s a quality I really admire in him.”

Lawless added: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the wonderful cast of Casualty! Stevie Nash is certainly a force to be reckoned with and looks set to ruffle a few feathers in the Holby ED!”

Series producer Loretta Preeces said: “I am delighted that Osi and Elinor will be joining the Casualty family. As an actor, Osi has it all; he’s handsome and debonair, sensitive and steadfast, passionate and unpredictable. Osi has been delightful to work with and he and Olivia [D’Lima] have a very special on screen bond.

“With Osi’s beautifully layered performance we slowly reveal some deep undercurrents – he is far more than a classic romantic leading man. Eli is an exceptional actress and a force of nature. With Stevie, Eli brings a new and dangerous energy into our world – she’s charismatic, contemporary, compelling and on occasion very unsettling. Her wonderful character and additive backstory is an exciting part of defining a new and exciting era for Casualty as we go into our 35th year.”

Advertisement

Casualty continues on Saturdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated Casualty page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.