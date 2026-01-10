A dramatic conclusion to last year's Casualty saw much-loved Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) sustain a head injury after her alcohol-related relapse at the airport.

The staff nurse was leaving for Nigeria with son Obi (Aryel Tsoto), who was struggling with life in the UK and had run into several problems at school. Her relationship with Dr Nicole Piper (Sammy T Dobson) had also dissolved, following the truth of her addiction coming to light.

It later transpired that Nicole had a troubled upbringing, and she couldn't bare to live through that with Ngozi.

Ngozi (Adesuwa Oni) was feared dead at the end of last year's boxset. BBC Studios

Her life was set to change rapidly, returning home to West Africa where her sexuality would be oppressed. However, at the airport bar, Ngozi began to drink heavily, and she fell to the ground shortly before she boarded her flight.

It was apparent in today's episode - the first within a new boxset - that Nicole was seemingly mourning her loss around the hospital corridors.

As with most days at Holby City General, an already busy day was being complicated by other matters.

It was the hottest day of the year (quite ironic given the snowy weather ploughing through the UK this week), and things were getting seriously hot under the collar for Dylan Keogh (William Beck), who was concerned that newly qualified resident doctor Matty Linlaker (Aron Julius) could be his son.

The newcomer was making quite the impression in the ED, ruffling feathers with Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and Flynn Byron (Oli Rix). Desperate to join the dots together about his potential relation to Dylan, Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) asked him what his mum's name was - and the connection was seemingly confirmed.

Meanwhile, another newbie, Kim Chang (Jasmine Bayes), was getting to grips with the fast-paced environment of A&E. The locker she'd been assigned in the staffroom once belonged to Ngozi, and Nicole began to dwell on her lost love.

It's a new start for some in the ED. BBC Studios/Alistair Heap

When mentioning that she once fitted a mirror for her ex within the locker, Kim assumed that the worst had happened - which is why she was no longer working there.

However, in a shock twist, we later learnt that Ngozi is very much alive. Kim brought her up in conversation again, and implied that she had died. Nicole was bemused by the suggestion, and right on time, Ngozi called from the rehabilitation facility she's staying at.

Seemingly a lot brighter and on the road to recovery, it left us wondering whether there's hope for Ngozi and Nicole after all...

Casualty airs Saturday evenings BBC One or can be streamed from 6am on iPlayer.

