"COVID has made our job harder, I can only imagine how difficult it must be for our actual heroes on the front line."

Producer Loretta Preece added, "I am thrilled that Bobby Lockwood is joining our cast as the irrepressible paramedic Leon North. Bobby is adorable and has the most extraordinary comic timing. The Casualty building has been abuzz since Bobby joined us and I am confident that the audience will take Leon to their hearts."

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It sure sounds like Leon is going to make a lasting impression on the Holby City staff, though Preece did warn that there would be one doctor who wouldn't take too kindly to the paramedic's charms – and that's (you guessed it) Connie Beauchamp.

More like this

The BBC's longest-running drama was forced to halt production earlier this year due to the pandemic but will be returning to our screens in the New Year with a special coronavirus Casualty episode.

The BBC has already released a first-look image for the episode, which looks set to be an emotional ride.

Advertisement

Casualty returns to BBC One on Saturday 2nd January at 7:35pm. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide.