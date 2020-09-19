While there hasn't been much news of any more developments in recent months, Lincoln has reassured fans that the project is still on the cards, revealing in a recent interview with Collider that they are "working on it".

Explaining how he had recently been stopped by a fan while he was out with his son, Lincoln said, "All I heard was, 'Come back, Rick.' It was so moving.

"I turned around, and I just went, 'We're working on it.' So that's my answer to you, we're working on it."

Series creator Robert Kirkman had revealed in July that the pandemic had allowed the script for the movie project to be "cooked" to perfection.

Speaking at Skybound Entertainment’s Skybound Xpo panel, he said. “There’s tons of stuff going on behind the scenes… I don’t want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end.

“I would say that, if anything, the pandemic is going to make a lot of movies better. I think the Rick Grimes movie chief among them, just because we’re getting a lot more time to cook this thing and make sure it’s perfect.”

When the cancellation was announced, it was also revealed that two new spin-off series had been ordered, one focusing on popular characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) in addition to a new anthology series expected to delve into the backstories of familiar characters.

Those shows join existing spin-off project Fear the Walking Dead and the forthcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond, so it doesn't look like fans of the franchise will have a shortage of content any time soon.

Meanwhile star Lauren Cohan recently opened up about the ending of the zombie apocalypse series, revealing that she felt two ways about the series' end.

She said, "I kind of got excited when we first announced [it was ending], just because fans and everybody who’s watched all this time and been part of our invested family is.

"We’re so lucky we’ve been going so long and it’s so exciting to say, ‘Okay, let’s all key in for this final season and watch it together’, and it makes me appreciate it.”

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.